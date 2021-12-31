ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

 2 days ago
New Years Eve brings heavy snow for the West and...

NBC Washington

Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
Inside Nova

Winter storm warning expanded for most of Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties. Forecasters are now calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Atlantic City Press

State of Emergency in effect for snowy NJ nor'easter, here's what to know

The biggest snowstorm since at least December 2018 will grip South Jersey Monday. Governor Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties. In collaboration with county and local public safety officials, the state can close roads, evacuate homes and take other measures to protect the safety of the public.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
MARYLAND STATE
wfxl.com

Sunday's severe storm threat is going up

A cold front is moving into the state Sunday and will bring a line of storms with it throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat to a level 2 out of 5 for the amount of severe storms that we could see throughout the day. The front is expected to slow down thus increasing the potential for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be strong, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Here is a look at the risk outline for today.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Severe Threat, Mountain Snow, Then Much Colder!

A strong storm system with move into the Upstate and mountains tonight, bringing another round of rain to the Upstate, with snow, some heavy in the mountains, and the possibility of severe weather. Rain will continue to overspread the area, with embedded thunderstorms into this evening. There is a possibility...
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Mid-Atlantic Winter Storm is Forecast; Snowfall in the Northwest

Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.
The Independent

Thunderstorms replace the record-breaking mild New Year weather

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather.The Met Office which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast.Heavy showery rain also led to tricky driving conditions in the southern Pennines.Heavy showers and strong gusty winds are moving along the south coast this afternoon ⛈️💨Heavy showery rain is also affecting the southern Pennines bringing tricky driving conditions 🌨️🚗Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7Sc87Sbqc3— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2022Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge...
ENVIRONMENT
