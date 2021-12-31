ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vampire Weekend give new album update

Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampire Weekend have been working hard on their follow-up to 2019's 'Father of the...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Elk Valley Times

Bros plan new album

Bros are set to record their first album in over 30 years. The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmakers - comprising twins Matt and Luke Goss and previously Craig Logan - haven't released a record since 1991's 'Changing Faces' but are currently in talks about recording new music, which they hope to release next year.
riffmagazine.com

Bennett: ‘Blue Weekend’ by Wolf Alice; the album that moved me in 2021

“I am what I am and I’m good at it/ And you don’t like me, well that isn’t fucking relevant.”. Of all the moments of swagger on Blue Weekend by Wolf Alice–and there are quite a number those to choose from–singer Ellie Rowsell’s honest assessment of her own skills on “Smile” is the clearest and unmistakable signal that the London quartet has entered a bold and confident new era. The defiance and the delivery is certainly a match for the muscular space grunge riff that drives the track, but what makes it land even harder is the line before it, where Rowsell finds power in her vulnerability as declaring that “sensitive” is her “perfect adjective.”
undertheradarmag.com

Deerhoof Share New Live Album

Deerhoof have shared a new live album, Devil Kids, out now digitally and on vinyl via Joyful Noise. The digital version of the album contains six bonus tracks as well as a video download of the concert, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
hot969boston.com

New Nas Album Drops Xmas Eve

This will be Nas’s second album released this year. The surprise Album is entitled Magic. Below is the track listing. 7. “Wave Gods” feat. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
#Vampire Weekend
mxdwn.com

Ezra Koenig Talks To Mark Hoppus About New Vampire Weekend

Mark Hoppus recently sat down and interviewed fellow After School Radio host Ezra Koenig. Koenig spoke about Vampire Weekend’s next album amongst other interesting topics. While Koenig doesn’t have a clear idea of when the new album will be finished, he did confirm that the band is working on a new album and almost have “an album’s worth of songs”. Koenig also explained how their Vampire Weekend’s song for season two of I Think You Should Leave came about and how he felt about seeing his friend Alana Haim on the big screen as the lead of Licorice Pizza.
canadianbeats.ca

Gearl releases new album, From The Ground Up

Mi’kmaq rapper Gearl (pronounced JURL, rhymes with ‘whirl’) celebrates the release of his new album, From The Ground Up. A former member of the award-winning trio City Natives and the nation-spanning collective K.U.$.H., Gearl arrives with a sophomore solo album that serves as a glimpse into his personal experiences of being Indigenous in the Maritimes while also transmitting a wider appreciation and knowledge of the Mi’kmaq language and culture.
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
NME

Nas announces new album ‘Magic’ arriving tonight

Nas has announced a brand new album called ‘Magic’, which will be released at midnight tonight (December 23). The new release will follow August’s ‘King’s Disease II’, which arrived 12 months after 2020’s ‘King’s Disease’. “MAGIC is in the air,”...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland Scene

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Among the Musicians Participating in Virtual Benefit Concert for Local Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker

Local singer-songwriter Hal Walker has been mostly bed-bound and unable to make music due to a severe case of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). To help raise money for his medical bills, some 25 musicians, including Coldplay’s Chris Martin of Coldplay, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, as part of a virtual benefit concert dubbed A Love Song for Hal. Other notable acts include multi-instrumentalist Eric Noden and singer-guitarist Tracy Grammer.
epicstream.com

IU Teases Fans With New Album This December 2021

IU recently dropped Strawberry Moon and instantly became the nation’s It Girl. IU is having the best moments this year, thanks to her fans. In January, IU received a New Year gift after winning the Digital Daesang Song of the Year award at the 35th Golden Disc Awards with her hit song, Blueming. During her acceptance speech, she hinted at the arrival of her new single Celebrity before ultimately doing a pre-release before that month ended.
Watauga Democrat

Grammy-award winner on her first performance: 'I was terrified

Carole King said she was terrified when she made the jump from songwriter to performer. She credits James Taylor with encouraging her to make this leap. Don't miss "Just Call Out My Name" on Sunday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET about their friendship and musical collaboration. Trusted local news...
No Treble

Fernando Molinari Returns with New Album, “Reaching Inside”

“When I invited each person who featured in my new album, the first thing that was necessary: ??To be people that I’ve professional contact and friendship with! I really wanted to share this work with people who know how important it’s to me, not just as a musician, but as a person!” Molinari wrote on Facebook. “This album has YEARS of my life and a huge meaning for me, It’s about several things that I went through in recent times. So, having these people was a guarantee that we would have this connection, not only musical but also energy! Having a solo work can sometimes be a cold thing, with only hired musicians, but I never wanted that, so each participant here, added in every possible aspect! Musically, each one is MASTER, everyone is a world-class musician and professional! My gratitude to all of you who agreed to participate in this work, who took this record to another level!”
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CBS Miami

Key West New Year’s Eve Features Pirate Wench, Drag Queen Drops

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – New Year’s Eve partiers seeking a warm-weather celebration can find it in Key West where, in a lighthearted takeoff on New York City’s famed “ball drop,” plans call for the “drop” of a drag queen perched in a supersized high-heeled shoe. At the Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex, renowned female impersonator Sushi is to star in the “Red Shoe Drop” festivities for the 24th year. Seconds before midnight, a gigantic red high heel carrying the elaborately gowned Sushi is to be lowered from the complex’s balcony toward the cheering revelers below. Revelers are also to celebrate in...
