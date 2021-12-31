Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added New Year’s enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is planning a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period.

Troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols and checkpoints for seatbelts, sobriety and driver’s licenses, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The campain begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and concludes on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.

“We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices,” Colonel Matt Perry said in the news release. “Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.”

Anyone who sees unsafe driving can report it by dialing THP (847) on a cell phone.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, nine people were killed on Tennessee roadways including one motorcyclist, five passenger car occupants and three pedestrians. State troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving.