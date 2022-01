The next winter storm is upon us and this one is primed to be a doozy. Rain, snow, rain and snow at the same time, wind, all coming our way. There's a wind advisory for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Warm Springs and Madras tonight and every community east of those cities in Central Oregon is in a high wind warning. Starting later this evening we're expecting to see wind speeds around 30 mph sustained and the potential for gusts over 50 mph.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO