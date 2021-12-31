ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXDgV_0dZk7AiD00

South Africans of all walks of life are paying their respects to Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop whose plain pine casket is on view Friday in St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town

“He was a moral giant. He was a moral and spiritual giant loved and revered for fighting for equality for all people,” said the Rev. Michael Lapsley, on the steps of the historic stone cathedral after Tutu's coffin was carried in amid music, incense and prayers.

Anglican clergy — women and men, black and white, young and old — lined the street to honor the cortege carrying Tutu's body to the church. Members of the Tutu family accompanied the casket into the cathedral.

People began filing through the lofty cathedral to light candles and view the small, simple coffin with rope handles which Tutu had said he wanted to avoid any ostentation or lavish expenditure. Many sat in the pews to pray and reflect on Tutu's life.

More than 2,000 people visited the cathedral on the first day of viewing on Thursday. A requiem mass for Tutu will be held on New Year's Day before he is cremated and his remains placed in a columbarium in the cathedral.

“His work did not stop with the end of apartheid,” Lapsley said, in reference to South Africa's regime of racial oppression which Tutu prominently opposed and which ended in 1994 when South Africa held democratic elections.

“Archbishop Tutu bravely championed the equality of all people. He transformed the church by bringing women into the clergy. He championed the LGBTQ community for whom he is a hero all over the world,” said Lapsley, Canon of Healing at the cathedral.

An anti-apartheid activist priest whose hands and one eye were blown off by a letter bomb sent by South African agents in 1994, Lapsley said Tutu helped him find reconciliation and a new role in the church.

One of the first women priests ordained by Tutu, the Rev. Wilma Jakobsen, said Tutu radically changed South Africa's Anglican church

“The face of the church has changed. It has women priests and women in positions of leadership. It has people of all colors. Our church welcomes LGBTQ people. That's all thanks to the leadership of Archbishop Tutu,” said Jakobsen, who served as Tutu's personal chaplain when he was archbishop.

At the height of apartheid, Tutu mixed all races in the church, said Jakobsen.

“I was intentionally placed in Mitchells Plain and other white priests were intentionally put in Black communities. And Black priests were intentionally placed in white communities,” said Jakobsen. “Archbishop Tutu did not wait for approval to do that, he just did it. It was a direct challenge to the apartheid regime.”

After the viewing Friday, Tutu's body will remain alone in the cathedral, “a place that he loved,” according to a statement from Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.

The cathedral, the Anglican church's oldest in southern Africa, dating back to 1847, shows the changes encouraged by Tutu. The Crypt Memory and Witness Center has public education programs to encourage healing and social justice.

The graceful stone structure built by British colonialists beneath Cape Town's soaring Table Mountain was converted by Tutu into a center of anti-apartheid activity. When the apartheid regime banned political gatherings, Tutu held meetings in the cathedral where participants bowed their heads ostensibly in prayer and heard political speeches. Nelson Mandela called it the “People's Cathedral.”

With her gray hair pulled back in a ponytail tinged with purple, and wearing a brightly colored rainbow mask," the Rev. Maria Claassen said she was paying homage to Tutu.

“He was a very humble man but to sit in the same room with him, you could feel the strength of his presence, of his convictions,” said Claassen, an Anglican priest in Cape Town's Durbanville area. “He inspired us and now we celebrate his life.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Nelson Mandela
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Africans#South Africans#Apartheid#Anglican Cathedral
mediaite.com

‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu’s devotion to the planet and to justice for all

Your informative obituary of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (26 December) missed an important dimension – his warnings on the need to save the planet. In March 2004, he delivered a lecture entitled God’s Word and World Politics at the United Nations as part of Kofi Annan’s public lecture series on cutting-edge topics in the humanities, natural sciences, social sciences and the arts.
WORLD
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu taught us all the true meaning of greatness

I am lucky that in my life I knew Desmond Tutu, one of the greatest men of our time. This tiny giant, this impish little priest, had the dangerously insane courage of the gods. And it was through his God that he found the voice to unremittingly challenge oppressors and speak endlessly, eloquently for the beaten down, the trodden on, the innocent and poor of this world. And later, when the righteous justice of his rhetoric had come to pass, he – along with his great friend Nelson Mandela – proposed the national dignity that only forgiveness of the past and the vanquished can bestow.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy