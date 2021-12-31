ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel signs deal to buy $3.1 bln in US helicopters, tankers

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refueling planes, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $3.1 billion....

www.foxbusiness.com

dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
arcamax.com

Mach 5 missiles spur new arms race as US seeks to match China

Top U.S. defense contractors are competing for billions of dollars of work tied to the next big technology focus in national-security circles: hypersonic weapons. The military’s renewed interest in ultra-high-speed missiles — spurred by concern that the U.S. is lagging Russia and China — opens the door to lucrative contracts that could last decades. That may provide a much-needed boon for manufacturers seeking to capitalize on growth segments as the Biden administration keeps overall defense outlays in check.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Russians Inspected U.S. Army Facilities in Germany

Russian government representatives toured U.S. Army training areas in Bavaria last week for an internationally guaranteed inspection, shortly after Ukrainian troops wrapped up a training exercise there with American troops. U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Thursday that it had hosted the Russian inspection team at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
#Helicopters#Iran#Air Force#Lockheed Martin Corp#Boeing Co Kc 46#Army Radio#Lmt Lockheed Martin Corp#Ba#Israeli
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘The Royal Thai Air Force wants to buy eight F-35 jet fighters, the Lightning II is cheaper than Gripen E,’ the Service’s Commander-In-Chief says

The F-35 jet fighters would be deployed to Nakhon Ratchasima to replace Wing 1’s F-16s. The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya, said the service would like to buy eight Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighters. ACM Napadej said the RTAF needs new aircraft to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘For all the marbles’: Black Hawk replacement decision looms for Sikorsky in 2022

Paul Lemmo is a bit anxious heading into the new year as the Sikorsky president awaits a Pentagon decision that could produce thousands of Connecticut jobs for decades. With Sikorsky’s Black Hawk the aerial workhorse of the U.S. military for more than 40 years, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary is competing with Bell to win the contract to replace the storied helicopter with a bigger, faster and more powerful alternative under the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Israel boosts long-range strike capability with US deal

Tel-Aviv has signed a deal with the US for new military kit, including two KC-46 tankers. Israel has penned a deal with its allies in Washington to buy 12 Lockheed Martin helicopters and two Boeing refueling planes, with the total cost estimated to be around $3.1 billion. On Friday, Israel's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port

The port of Latakia was hit by a missile which caused major damage and started a blaze on Tuesday. Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smouldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why Egypt will never receive Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets (and why there’s no confirmation for any of reports about Algeria or Iran “taking them instead”)

Word is the Egyptians tested an Irbis-E radar (from the Su-35) against Rafale’s ECM-system, and the latter easily overpowered the former. I really do not like playing a party crusher, but there’re ever more indications that Egypt is never going to get any Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets. By...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

UAE nixes deal with US to buy F-35 fighter planes

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): The US faced a major blow as UAE suspended talks to buy the 50 Lockheed F-35 US fighter jets worth USD 23 billion. This is a major setback for the US both economically and diplomatically. China seems to be an emerging winner in the ongoing tussle between US-UAE.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Production of Chinese Military Aircraft, Other Associated Activities Related to Current Aerial Power Projects in China

In 2021 the Chinese military aircraft production in the year shows success as the Chinese Air Force is getting a slew of new and upgraded airplanes soon. Most Chinese aerospace and defense firms are nearly done with all the production and testing of their new models.Heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait and other places where the Peoples Liberation Army is active will need the support of the Chinese air force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

