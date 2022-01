Pubs, bars and restaurants had a disastrous run-up to Christmas, with venues losing £10,335 on average during what would usually be the busiest week of the year, according to new industry figures.Long-suffering hospitality businesses received another blow as people cancelled festive parties to avoid catching Covid as the Omicron variant tore through the country.Losses easily eclipsed the grants of up to £6,000 offered by Rishi Sunak to help struggling pubs and restaurants through the latest wave.Takings were down 60 per cent on Christmas Day compared to 2019 and some hospitality businesses will not survive without additional government support or lifting...

