The Same Old Dolphins Show: Take it to Tannehill (Titans Preview)

Sunday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans has major playoff implications in the AFC. The Dolphins (8-7) are in third place in the AFC East, but thanks to the expanded playoff format, they find themselves sitting in the AFC's seventh and final seed. Miami has seemingly come out of nowhere, winning seven straight games after dropping seven consecutive contests starting in Week 2. Despite the hot streak, the Dolphins leave a lot to be desired in order to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, especially with a ho-hum offense that ranks 21st in scoring at 20.3 points per game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO