ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Take it to Tannehill (Titans Preview)

By Josh Katzker
dolphinstalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Ryan Tannehill played his final game for the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. Now, for the first time, he will go head-to-head with his former team. The Dolphins are riding a seven...

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17. Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.
NFL
The Spun

1 Team Named Most Likely Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Patriots#American Football#The Nfl Hall Of Fame
The Phinsider

Who’s Got The Edge? Dolphins vs. Titans Preview - Week 17 - 2022

Game: Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5) Date/Time/TV: January 2nd, 2022 / 1:00 PM ET / CBS. 7 wins later, and we’re still here. I know I wrote this last week, but THIS is now the biggest game of Miami’s season. Of course, if we end up winning on Sunday, I’m sure I’ll just be saying the same thing again next week.
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Hearing On Derrick Henry

When Derrick Henry suffered his Jones fracture in Week 8, it was reasonable to assume that the Tennessee Titans would immediately fall out of playoff contention and that his return wouldn’t matter. But with the playoffs within range, ESPN’s Dianna Russini has an update on Henry that could play a big factor.
NFL
Mercury News

Dolphins’ playoff hopes go through ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill in showdown with Titans

It was known when the Miami Dolphins’ schedule was released that Jan. 2 against the Tennessee Titans would carry significant meaning because it was the first meeting against former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It appeared, as of the end of October, that would be the only meaning. Miami was 1-7 on a seven-game losing streak, and it was inconceivable that these Dolphins could reinsert themselves into the playoff conversation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Emmanuel Ogbah’s season makes him worthy of Dolphins’ franchise tag

Emmanuel Ogbah snuck up on the NFL in 2020. The Miami Dolphins’ defensive end led the team with nine sacks last season, but it was Miami’s blitz-crazy amoeba defense that freed him up plenty, allowing the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder to get to the quarterback after beating one blocker — and sometimes as a free rusher — often last season. This season, Ogbah, with a nine sacks on his resume so far, ...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

Sunday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans has major playoff implications in the AFC. The Dolphins (8-7) are in third place in the AFC East, but thanks to the expanded playoff format, they find themselves sitting in the AFC's seventh and final seed. Miami has seemingly come out of nowhere, winning seven straight games after dropping seven consecutive contests starting in Week 2. Despite the hot streak, the Dolphins leave a lot to be desired in order to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, especially with a ho-hum offense that ranks 21st in scoring at 20.3 points per game.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Derrick Henry playing today vs. the Dolphins? Latest injury update on Titans RB

Is anybody more important to the identity of their franchise than Derrick Henry is to the Titans? Things have been difficult without him, as Henry suffered a Jones fracture injury on Halloween. What is his status in Week 17 ahead of the Titans’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins? Is there a shot that Henry is available for fantasy football lineups, and of course, the Titans?
NFL
wflx.com

Tannehill leads Titans to win over former team

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans clinched their second straight AFC South Division title Sunday, snapping the Miami Dolphins' seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win. The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles...
NFL
Boston Herald

Titans’ Ryan Tannehill wanted to ‘put it on’ Dolphins after all; Brandon Jones describes return from COVID

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, now with the Tennessee Titans, downplayed the opportunity to stick it to his former team. But toward the end of the Titans’ 34-3 win on Sunday at Nissan Stadium that helped eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention, Tannehill let his true emotions out, according to Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy