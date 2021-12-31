New virus infections driven by omicron soar to record high in Australia

Global Covid infections have hit a record high over the past week as the new Omicron variant races out of control, keeping workers at home in isolation and overwhelming testing centres.Almost 900,000 cases were detected worldwide on average each day between 22-28 December, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs over the past 24 hours, including the US, Australia and many European nations, according to Reuters data.Almost two years after China first alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to a cluster of “viral pneumonia” cases in the city of Wuhan, the regularly mutating coronavirus is still wreaking havoc, forcing numerous...
