Since April 3, 2020—nearly two years ago—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending the use of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. That's around the time that scientists confirmed that, similar to other flu viruses, this novel SARS-CoV-2 virus is a contagious respiratory illness that's passed from person to person through respiratory droplets. (ICYMI, we recently spoke to medical experts about if you need to wear a mask if you're vaccinated.)

