ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Guided hike planned along Hoko River

By Diane Urbani de la Paz
Peninsula Daily News
 2 days ago

With New Year’s Day the first fee-free day of 2022 at all Washington State Parks, one of them will be the setting for a guided hike along the Little Hoko River. “It’s a long, flat, beautiful walk, even in the rain or the snow,” said Nancy Messmer, who with her husband...

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Free parking for First Day Hikes Jan. 1, 2022

Guided 2022 First Day Hikes are set for several state parks on Jan. 1, 2022 and the normal $5 day-use parking fee is waived for the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. “Whatever your choice—a guided hike, exploring a park trail on your own, or enjoying everything a...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Of Fort Worden
centraloregondaily.com

Recreational vehicles made for winter adventure seekers

The long-range winter forecast for the Pacific Northwest calls for mostly mild, dry conditions. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any outdoor adventures to be had. You may just need to head inland a bit to find the snow. Perhaps memories are still fresh of your younger...
CARS
KTAR.com

Several Arizona trails included in guided hikes on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX — If you’re looking to start the new year in a collaborative and healthy way, then tagging along for a hike on an Arizona trail may be the way to go. As part of a national partnership including all 50 state park systems to get people outdoors and active, numerous Arizona trails and parks will be joining the guided “First Day Hikes” on Jan. 1.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
huntingdondailynews.com

Exploring the lake

Since the drawn of Raystown Lake for repairs in October, there have been many people who have ventured to parts of the lake that are normally only accessible by boat to see things normally under the water. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, announced in November the elevation...
LIFESTYLE
wearegreenbay.com

On Sale: State park & forest admission stickers, trail passes for 2022

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced state park and forest admission passes for 2022 are on sale. They also remind everyone that to be able to access state parks and recreation areas with your car, a vehicle admission sticker is required on all motor vehicles. The DNR website says some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.
TRAVEL
Observer

Guided Year’s End Hike at Audubon Friday, December 31

The public is invited to join an Audubon Community Nature Center educator for a winter walk on the last day of the year, Friday, Dec. 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn more about the plants and animals that are continuing to prepare for the coming winter months and explore Audubon’s trails. Use senses to observe what is happening in nature, all while taking advantage of the opportunity to search for peaceful moments in the outdoors on a mid-morning walk.
LIFESTYLE
sebastiandaily.com

Christmas Cheer Along Indian River Drive in Sebastian

While some homes along Indian River Drive in Sebastian are decorated to help spread the holiday cheer, one area on the road has become a popular destination spot for people taking pictures and selfies. “We must have 3,000 people stop by and take pictures of the tree each year,” Bill...
SEBASTIAN, FL
themanual.com

How to Calculate Hiking Time and Plan For Being Away

One of the most essential components when planning a hike is estimating how long it will take to complete the hike. Whether you’re embarking on a long trek up a mountain or a shorter hike in a local forest to enjoy nature, knowing how long it takes to hike a mile will help you estimate the amount of time you need to allot for your desired hiking adventure. Many hiking guidebooks and apps report the distance of a given trail or route, along with the elevation gained over the terrain. However, for planning purposes, you need to be able to translate the distance of the hike in miles into an estimated time. After all, you want to embark on your hike with enough time to complete the loop or trail and with enough food and water, both of which are informed by knowing how long it will take you to hike by miles, which is also known as your average hiking pace.
LIFESTYLE
WSAW

Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area to open Saturday

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open Saturday and Sunday. There will be two sessions of tubing each day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1– 4 p.m. The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m....
ARPIN, WI
Peninsula Daily News

OUTDOORS: More kings, fewer coho set to return in 2022?

Mulling future salmon seasons is a great idea while waiting for the snow to melt — or melt and re-freeze at least — so here is Quilcene angler and tackle maker Ward Norden’s early predictions for 2022. “As always, one of the most important factors in predicting...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy