China's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chinese battery materials producer Greatpower has restarted production of cobalt sulphate in China's Zhejiang province and lifted its force majeure, the company's chairman said on Friday, after a more than two-week shutdown due to coronavirus curbs.

Greatpower on Dec. 13 said it was declaring force majeure on deliveries to customers of cobalt sulphate, a key ingredient in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, after measures taken by authorities in the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing to contain the spread of COVID-19 forced production to be halted.

Chairman Cao Dongqiang told Reuters that Greatpower, which has the capacity to make 3,000 tonnes per month of cobalt sulphate in Shaoxing, had resumed production three days ago. Output has already reached 80% of the pre-shutdown level, he added.

Zhejiang recorded only one imported COVID-19 case on Dec. 30 and no locally transmitted infections as China's efforts to fight the virus now focus on Shaanxi province. read more

Prices for cobalt sulphate in China are currently at more than three-year highs of 101,000 yuan ($15,877) per tonne, according to Asian Metal, having gained 11% this month due to production outages and climbed around 77% in 2021 as EV demand recovers from the pandemic.

($1 = 6.3613 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman

