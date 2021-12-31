ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chinese battery materials producer Greatpower has restarted production of cobalt sulphate in China's Zhejiang province and lifted its force majeure, the company's chairman said on Friday, after a more than two-week shutdown due to coronavirus curbs.

Greatpower on Dec. 13 said it was declaring force majeure on deliveries to customers of cobalt sulphate, a key ingredient in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, after measures taken by authorities in the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing to contain the spread of COVID-19 forced production to be halted.

Chairman Cao Dongqiang told Reuters that Greatpower, which has the capacity to make 3,000 tonnes per month of cobalt sulphate in Shaoxing, had resumed production three days ago. Output has already reached 80% of the pre-shutdown level, he added.

Zhejiang recorded only one imported COVID-19 case on Dec. 30 and no locally transmitted infections as China's efforts to fight the virus now focus on Shaanxi province. read more

Prices for cobalt sulphate in China are currently at more than three-year highs of 101,000 yuan ($15,877) per tonne, according to Asian Metal, having gained 11% this month due to production outages and climbed around 77% in 2021 as EV demand recovers from the pandemic.

($1 = 6.3613 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
Reuters

South Korean financial markets will open an hour later on Jan. 3

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korean financial markets will open an hour later than usual at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Monday. For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click and . Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Renminbi#Chinese#Ev#Asian Metal
Reuters

Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world’s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries. Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered...
BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shares of top Indonesian coal miners fall after export ban

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia’s leading coal mining companies fell on Monday after the government banned exports of coal for January due to concerns about low supply levels at domestic power plants. Shares of Adaro Energy fell 3.1%, while Bukit Asam lost 3.3% and Bumi Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink - PMI

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Time

Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi shares make positive start to 2022 despite COVID cases

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares began 2022 on a positive note, in spite of a jump in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The largest Gulf state, with a population of around 30 million people, registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death on Sunday. read more. Saudi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy