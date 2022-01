Throughout my deer hunting career, I have spent many, many hours in the woods whether it be in a portable tree stand, a ladder stand or a ground blind, and I am often intrigued when I see an old, weather-beaten, dilapidated deer stand. Some are very crudely concocted using wooden 2x4s or 2x6s and many are just barely noticeable because they are no longer being used and have rotted away. I consider these old, abandoned deer stands as a shrine and I am certain there are many memories that have been made and shared generation to generation.

