ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ugandan shilling flat in muted activity

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KAMPALA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday amid muted activity on both dollar demand and supply, traders said.

At 0909 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550 per dollar, the same level as Thursday's close.

UGX Spot Rate...................

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity likely flat - Reuters poll

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ugandan shilling unchanged, remittance flows offer support

KAMPALA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, drawing support from remittances and commodity export dollar inflows, traders said. At 1001 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits.....................
WORLD
Reuters

Kenyan shilling barely moved in lacklustre activity

NAIROBI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was barely changed on Wednesday in lacklustre activity with many participants expected to return next week, traders said. At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.05/25 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 113.00/20. Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugandan Shilling#Kampala#Deposits Forwards#Uganda Equities Guide#Central Bank
Reuters

Turkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6% in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30% level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. The 30.6% median forecast of 13 economists would be the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kenya's shilling stable in slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Tuesday, in slow trade with slight dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said. At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenyan shilling unchanged, market quiet ahead of Christmas break

NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was unchanged on Friday, in quiet trade with a lot of participants staying away ahead of the Christmas break, traders said. At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.00/20 to the dollar, the same level as Thursday's close. Markets will close at 0930 GMT on Friday, and be closed on Monday. Trade will resume on Tuesday.
WORLD
Reuters

Kenyan shilling steady against the dollar amid slow trade

NAIROBI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Thursday, trading in a quiet market ahead of the festive season, traders said. At 0736 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.95/113.15 to the dollar, the same level as Wednesday's close. Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Ayenat Mersie.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Kenyan shilling flat, underpinned by central bank sales

NAIROBI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was flat but underpinned by central bank dollar sales amid subdued supply and high importers demand, traders said. At 0711 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 112.90/113.10 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close. Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Ayenat...
WORLD
Reuters

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Korean financial markets will open an hour later on Jan. 3

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korean financial markets will open an hour later than usual at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Monday. For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click and . Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi shares make positive start to 2022 despite COVID cases

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares began 2022 on a positive note, in spite of a jump in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The largest Gulf state, with a population of around 30 million people, registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death on Sunday. read more. Saudi...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Kenya GDP Growth Rebounds in Third Quarter of 2021 - Finance Minister

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's economy rebounded in the third quarter of the year following the easing of measures aimed at curbing COVID-19's spread, the finance minister and the statistics office said on Friday. The economy grew 9.9% year-on-year during the quarter, compared with a contraction of 2.1% in the same period...
AGRICULTURE
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

22 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake in China's Yunnan

KUNMING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. The Yunnan provincial earthquake bureau has activated a Level III emergency response and sent a 23-member working...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Thousands flee as floods worsen in Malaysia

Thousands more people have fled swamped homes as heavy rains exacerbated flooding in seven Malaysian states, officials said Sunday, with over 125,000 people evacuated in total since mid-December. The National Disaster Management Agency said the weeks-long bout of bad weather was expected to carry on until Tuesday. Dangerous water levels were detected in rivers in at least five states, a government monitoring website showed Sunday, with rising levels recorded in many other areas. Some 50 people have been killed so far, a police Facebook post on Saturday said, with two still missing.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy