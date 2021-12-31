ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS No fireworks, some M&A

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NO FIREWORKS, SOME M&A (0918 GMT)

While the world prepares for New Year's Eve with COVID-19 casting some gloom over the festivities

, European markets started their last trading session on a sober note too.

Unsurprisingly the STOXX 600 is hardly moving in early deals, firmly anchored around parity and just a couple of points far away from a lifetime peak hit in November, while moves across stocks and sectors were muted.

Among the very few exceptions, Hunter Douglas soared 70% to a record high after private equity firm 3G Capital has agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Dutch window coverings group in a deal based on an enterprise value of $7.1 billion. read more

The move is the latest curl of a huge dealmaking wave that swept across global markets this year, boosting investment banking activity and spicing up the stock market rally.

Global M&A volumes topped $5 trillion for the first time ever in 2021, soaring 64% to $5.8 trillion, per Refinitiv data. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN0Zw_0dZk0orM00
Reuters Graphics

(Danilo Masoni)

LOW VOL, QUIET LAST DAY OF 2021 (0747 GMT)

With bourses either shut of open just half a day in Europe, the session ahead will likely distinguish itself with low volumes and little activity as most investors prepare for year end celebrations away from their trading desks.

Frankfurt and Milan are shut today while Paris and London will close earlier. Meantime, FTSE 100 futures pointed to a drop of 0.4%, as sterling hit a 22-month high versus the euro.

Overall, the pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark is set to end the year up over 22%, its second best year since 2009.

The index has risen 82% from the lows hit in March 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 scare, driven by record growth in corporate profits, supportive monetary policy and vaccinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJGta_0dZk0orM00
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Financial World

European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Out with a whimper

OUT WITH A WHIMPER (1023 EST/1523 GMT) U.S. stocks paused on Friday, after a recent rally put Wall Street's main indexes on pace to finish the year with handsome gains driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Indeed, the main U.S. indexes are virtually flat in the...
Motley Fool

Why Some Investors Welcome Down Market Conditions

In this segment of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 13, Fool Senior Analyst Jim Gillies and Director of Small Cap Research Bill Mann discuss the recent market dip as a favorable opportunity for investors. Jim Gillies: if you are approaching this as a long-term sport,...
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks lower in shortened trading session

Markets will close at lunchtime on Friday owing to New Year’s Eve celebrations. The FTSE and the DAX are on track to see gains of 15% for this year, while the French CAC is close to a 30% gain. In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little...
Reuters

FTSE 100 posts biggest annual gains in five years

Dec 31 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 ended 2021 with its best annual performance in five years on the back of gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks although the index fell in Friday's holiday-thinned trading. The benchmark index (.FTSE) declined 0.3%, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases as the...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS In 2021, the S&P 500 almost partied like it was 1995

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IN 2021, THE S&P 500 ALMOST PARTIED LIKE IT WAS 1995 (0900 EST/1400 GMT) With just one trading day to go in 2021,...
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Small caps vs large caps in 2022: Drum roll please...

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SMALL CAPS VS LARGE CAPS IN 2022: DRUM ROLL PLEASE... (1305 EST/1805 GMT) Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, is out with some...
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market rises slightly on New Year’s Eve

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year’s Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic.
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

