Swiss artist Miriam Cahn who was born in 1949 in Basel to a family of Jewish immigrants who fled Nazi persecution in Germany and France, says she wants to remove all her works on display at the Zurich Art Museum in response to the outcry over the museum’s Bührle collection suspected of being linked to art looted by the Nazis. Cahn announced her decision in a letter that was published on Wednesday by the Jewish magazine Tachles (Miriam Cahn zieht ihre Bilder vom Kunsthaus Zürich ab).

MUSEUMS ・ 11 DAYS AGO