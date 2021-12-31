561157_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore News Herald
Cover picture for the articleChurchill’s Grim Warning About Science, Human Nature, and the Future. The BBC...

atlanticcitynews.net

UK visitors banned from entering Austria due to new Covid rules

INNSBRUCK, Austria: Some 110 British travellers were turned back at Innsbruck Airport in Austria due to what officials called non-conformity with new Covid regulations. Austrian police said that some travellers were surprised on December 26 when they learned of a new requirement in which they needed to take a PCR test within two days of their arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France to ease Covid rules as England says curbs are 'last resort'

France announced an easing of Covid restrictions from Monday and Britain's health minister said curbs were an "absolute last resort", as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open. However, some studies have sparked hope that Omicron does not cause Covid as severe as the Delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Italy#Austria
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
Victoria Advocate

563732_6_.jpg

The Russian Orthodox Church has long been an instrument for the Kremlin’s foreign meddling. Its influence in the Balkans now is reaching new heights, possibly with disastrous consequences for European security. As Russian President Vladimir Putin takes aim at Montenegro through the Orthodox Church, NATO must watch carefully for Kremlin-backed destabilization in the heart of its second-newest member-state. A compromised Montenegro could disrupt the Balkans and expose NATO’s southern flank.
RELIGION
Telegraph

Record number of Channel migrants reach UK on Christmas Day

A record number of migrants including young children landed at Dover on Christmas Day after crossing the English Channel as people smugglers took advantage of the mild weather. A total of 67 people believed to be from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan were picked up in the early hours of Christmas...
U.K.
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

550727_6_.jpg

No Critical Race Theory in Schools? Here's the Abundant Evidence Saying Otherwise. Above, a mother protests critical race theory in Albuquerque last month. Such objections are often met with denials that CRT is being taught, despite many indications to the contrary.
EDUCATION
kfgo.com

Gloomy New Year for many as COVID-19 crashes the party again

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) – New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid curbs cause a second Hogmanay to be curtailled

Nowhere else in the world celebrates Hogmanay like Scotland, but for a second year Covid restrictions caused large event cancellations.Despite the rules, about 1,000 people of all ages climbed to the top of Edinburgh’s Calton Hill to make the traditional countdown to the bells at midnight.Before Christmas, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to “stay at home as much as possible.”We booked and paid for the torchlight march to Calton Hill and are very disappointedCaptain Kevin Pope from ZimbabweNew limits on large public gatherings forced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, for the second year, including the one...
WORLD
BBC

Fireworks mark subdued UK new year amid Covid spread

Fireworks marked the arrival of the new year in London, despite many events being cancelled as the Omicron Covid variant continues to spread. The public were asked to stay away from the displays in the UK capital, with a series of fireworks and drone shows broadcast from a number of landmarks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany to end UK travel ban on Tuesday

Germany will reopen its frontiers to British travellers from Tuesday 4 January.A travel ban was imposed on arrivals from the UK on 19 December. In response to the extremely high level of Omicron infections, the UK was placed on a list of “areas of variants of concern”. British tourists, business travellers and people making family visits are currently banned from entering Germany.Only German citizens and British residents of Germany are allowed to enter, and face two weeks of mandatory quarantine.But the Robert Koch Institute, which assesses Covid-19 risks for the German government, has announced that from Tuesday 4 January the...
TRAVEL
Indy100

Eurotunnel Covid warning calling Brits ‘3rd country citizens’ sparks fresh Brexit debate

Confusion has erupted over a tweet posted by Eurotunnel telling Brits who live in the EU that they can no longer travel through France because of new Covid restrictions. On Wednesday Eurotunnel posted an urgent warning on Twitter telling Brits that “unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pope urges peace at New Year, says hurting women insults God

Pope Francis urged the world to "roll up our sleeves" for peace in a New Year's message Saturday, while calling violence against women an affront to God. Francis, who in March begins the ninth year of his papacy, called violence against women an insult to God during a mass in honour of the Virgin Mary earlier Saturday in Saint Peter's Basilica. 
RELIGION
AFP

Chinese superfan spends thousands on Olympic souvenir obsession

Crammed on every available surface in Zhang Wenquan's crowded Beijing home is Olympic memorabilia -- from mascots and torches to flags, banners, clothes and cuddly toys. The Chinese superfan scours the internet for rare souvenirs and snaps selfies several times a week by the countdown clock to the 2022 Winter Games in the capital. Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the event kicks off in February -- a dream come true for the construction firm worker. Zhang's interest was first piqued when he became glued to the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a high-school student.
SPORTS
BBC

Wales-Ireland walking route to celebrate Celtic links

The shared religious and cultural history of Wales and Ireland is being celebrated with two pilgrimage routes in each nation. The Ancient Connections project will see two routes in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, and Ferns, County Wexford, linked via a ferry service. It is hoped the routes will boost green tourism...
LIFESTYLE

