I have been a very reluctant pay the players advocate. As a father of a former college baseball player who had to borrow money so that my son could play on the college level, it seemed unfair to me. FBS scholarship football players graduate debt free, while their baseball counterparts rack up tens of thousands of dollars in student loans simply because they excel at another sport. To be fair, millions of people are not tuning in to watch Williams Baptist University compete on the diamond. They are, however, showing up and tuning in to watch college football bowl games.

