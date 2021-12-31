ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veganuary: New plant-based food launches for 2022, from Aldi, Costa and more

By Sarah Young and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnedn_0dZjwaBY00

In 2021, a record number of people signed up to take part in the Veganuary , a challenge that encourages meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based lifestyle throughout the month of January.

Organisers suggested that the surge could have been due to larger numbers of people experimenting with animal-free diets during the coronavirus pandemic.

And if you're planning to join the swathes of plant-based foodies for January 2022, you'll be pleased to know that it's now easier than ever to buy vegan-friendly foods.

Even a few years ago consumers struggled to find alternatives such as soy milk in the supermarkets, but now retailers have started to expand their vegan offerings to keep up with demand, meaning you can get your hands on almost anything, from vegan meat and cheese to chocolate and ice cream.

Veganuary sees a number of mainstream brands release new and exciting products. Last year, we saw Subway’s all-new meatless Mariana causing a stir, while supermarkets also upped the ante by launching new items and expanding their ranges.

Read more:

Here, we’ve gathered up all the latest launches on offer, from Krispy Kreme’s all-new vegan doughnuts to Aldi’s ready meals. Good luck!

Allplants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tx0Qn_0dZjwaBY00

Known for its delicious range of pre-prepared vegan frozen meals, allplants is launching a resolution box to help you smash the Veganuary challenge. You can select any six meals for your subscription, including breakfasts, dinners, sides, desserts and snacks.

Alongside this, the brand has also launched its advice page , which shares tips on going plant-based, including the highs and lows of goal setting, missing cheese and everything in between. It’s well worth a look should you reach a lull.

Visit Allplants.com now

Aldi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAyWr_0dZjwaBY00

Budget supermarket Aldi has gone all out with its vegan range this year. It currently has a large range of items to choose from on its website , including spicy chicken burgers (£1.99, Aldi.co.uk ) and vegetable fingers (£1.09, Aldi.co.uk ), as well as plant-based milk alternatives.

But the thing that’s really caught our attention is its first-ever vegan cheese (£1.39, available in-store from 2 January), which the brand says tastes just like cheddar and is made using coconut oil. We’ll be making a beeline to our local store in 2022.

Available at Aldi.co.uk from 2 January now

Babybel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxkWf_0dZjwaBY00

If you’re after a cheesy snack this Veganuary, but you can’t get your hands on Aldi’s plant-based cheddar, then we’ve got some good news: Babybel is launching a vegan version. Instead of being wrapped in the signature red wax, the all-new snack has a green case.

The plant-based alternative will be available at Sainsbury’s from 1 January and will cost £1.95.

Available at Sainsburys.co.uk from 1 January

Costa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDwD6_0dZjwaBY00

The coffee shop chain already has a particularly strong vegan menu, and it’s once again teaming up with the Bosh! team to launch a chocolate and pecan slice, made with a tiffin base, dark chocolate and biscuit pieces.

If you’ve not got a sweet tooth, then you’ll be glad to know that it’s launched a vegan macaroni cheeze, and its BBQ chick’n panini will be returning for yet another year.

The limited-edition menu is available in store from Thursday 30 December until the end of January 2022.

Available in store now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjJLl_0dZjwaBY00

Everyone’s favourite dessert brand has launched two new flavours of vegan pudding for Veganuary.

The first one is a chocolate mousse layered with ganache (£3.60, Sainsburys.co.uk ), while the other is a dark chocolate mousse with salted caramel (£2, Sainsburys.co.uk ). Both sound equally as delicious and are sure to curb any sweet cravings you may have.

Available at Sainsburys.co.uk now

Krispy Kreme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDZjv_0dZjwaBY00

The brand launched its first-ever original glazed vegan doughnut (£10.95, Krispykreme.co.uk ) last year, and now for 2022 it has only gone and introduced three new flavours, so you won’t have to miss out on your favourite doughy delicacy.

The treats on offer are fudge brownie bliss, caramel choc delight and apple crumble. They can be bought separately in-store, or as part of a dozen box (£14.45, Krispykreme.co.uk ) online.

Available at Krispykreme.co.uk now

Lidl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Xc1s_0dZjwaBY00

The supermarket has announced a stellar line-up of new vegan food , including a stonebaked vegan salami pizza (£1.69, Lidl.co.uk ), vegan mini schnitzel (£1.99, Lidl.co.uk ) and fish fingers (£1.99, Lidl.co.uk ).

If you’re looking for an easy working-from-home lunch, its new vegan ready meals (£1.99, Lidl.co.uk ) look like they’ll do the trick, with the option of chilli sin carne, lentil curry and bulgar mix.

That’s not all though – there are also vegan cold cuts and sausage slices, with prices from 99p.

Available in store now

Papa John’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqLJG_0dZjwaBY00

Last year’s Veganuary range at Papa John’s included three new items, including a vegan cheese-stuffed crust and not-chicken vegan bites, which are crispy southern fried poppers.

This year the takeaway food brand is bringing you a brand-new limited-edition pizza: the vegan all day breakfast, topped with baked beans, mushrooms, vegan sausage, potatoes and of course, vegan cheese.

Available at Papajohns.co.uk now

Subway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FATPZ_0dZjwaBY00

After last year’s meatless Mariana, we were eagerly awaiting Subway’s Veganuary range, and it has arrived with a bang. The fast-food sandwich chain has debuted two new vegan meat options for 2022.

The first that caught our eye was TLC (tastes like chicken) tikka, while the TLS (tastes like steak) sounds equally as delicious. The limited-edition vegan meats are part of a trial and will be available in 350 stores until 15 February, so keep your eyes peeled.

Available in store now

Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0Q7B_0dZjwaBY00

Starbucks UK is finally dropping its alternative milk levy, and it’s also introducing three new oat milk latte flavours, including a strawberry and vanilla version (£3.35, available from 5 January).

If it’s food news you’re after, Starbucks is also updating its winter menu with a new range of plant-based delicacies – notably a tuna mayo sandwich made using vegan fish, red onion, cucumber and rocket.

For something a little sweet, you’ll also be able to find a pecan and caramel brownie to enjoy with your coffee.

Available in store from 5 January

