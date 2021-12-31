ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ravehearts, really? English venues fear ruinously quiet NYE despite talk of Scottish and Welsh reveller boost

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hJQT_0dZjva9L00

They have been called “Ravehearts”: thousands of Scots and Welsh who are said to be planning on heading to England for a New Year’s Eve without coronavirus restrictions.

Reports suggest 100,000 revellers may make the journey across the borders after Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs here. This potential invasion, some suggest, could result in a bumper night for English venues.

Yet, in the border cities and villages that would most likely benefit, night-time chiefs are feeling far less exuberant than such booster-ish predictions may suggest.

“I keep reading we’re going to be inundated with coach loads of people,” says Brendan Murphy, founder of BARBI, the Bristol Association of Restaurants, Bars and Independents. “But the government [in England] has effectively told people they should stay at home and that’s what they’ve been doing all Christmas. It has been ruinous for the night-time economy.

“So, a few coaches from Wales – as welcome as they are – are not going to make up for the thousands and thousands of people who we know are planning on staying in on Friday.”

In raw figures, he says, this is simple.

Bristol – which is a 45-minute train ride from Cardiff – would normally expect around 100,000 people to be out on a typical New Year’s Eve. Hospitality bosses estimate that figure will be halved this year. “You would need everyone who was going to go out in Cardiff to come here instead to make up [the shortfall],” says Murphy, whose organisation has 400 member venues in the city. “That would be lovely but it’s not going to happen.”

Venues in the south-west city have seen their December revenue drop by an average £46,000 compared to a normal year, according to BARBI figures.

“This idea that we will see a boom night sounds like government spin to take attention away from how desperately this industry needs support,” he says. “It’s not a few Welsh customers that will help places survive, it’s an extension of business rate and VAT relief and a reintroduction of a furlough scheme.”

The new rules in both Scotland and Wales mean that nightclubs are closed and that pubs must abide by the rule of six and offer table service only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1iCd_0dZjva9L00

Yet, even without such restrictions, two main factors are expected to result in a relatively quiet new year across England too, experts reckon.

The first is an apparent widespread reticence to overly socialise amid ongoing government warnings to be “cautious” in the face of the still surging Omicron variant. The second: the weeks of uncertainty over whether venues would even be open on 31 December has led, hospitality chiefs suggest, to more people than ever planning home-based celebrations.

Now, this week, a third factor has also been added into the mix: the current shortage of lateral flow testing kits.

A surge in restaurant and event cancellations is said to have occurred over the last 48 hours as people have scrapped plans after finding themselves unable to check if they are unwittingly carrying the virus. “Venues have been losing trade [all holiday] because people are deciding to stay in,” says Murphy. “Now they’re also losing trade because, even those people who want to go out, cannot get the tests to do so.”

Some 140 miles north in Liverpool – about 20 miles from the Welsh border – John Hughes, founder of the Liverpool Nightlife community interest company, echoes Murphy’s frustrations.

Here, early feedback suggests venues have done about half their usual custom over the festive period. One venue that would usually take £80,000 has made just £10,000.

“We’ll take all the custom we can get at the moment because it’s so quiet,” says Hughes. “But are we hearing of large numbers from Wales? I can’t say we are. Hotels haven’t been telling me they’re getting booked out and event tickets – some are doing well but others are slow.

“It’s been a grim year and 2022 isn’t going to start any better as far as I can see.”

Is he expecting closures over the coming months? “I’m expecting a lot of them,” comes the reply. “I’ve been amazed how places have found innovative ways to keep going but that can’t last forever if money isn’t coming into the tills.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145lu2_0dZjva9L00

None of this, of course, makes it any easier for Welsh or Scottish venues that will certainly lose some business on Friday as a result of restrictions. The idea of potential revenue going to England is “not good for morale,” as Edmund Inkin, a member of the Welsh Independent Restaurant Collective, told The Guardian .

Yet even in Monmouth – a town where the outskirts are split by the Welsh-English border – there appears to be a sense that, given how disastrous the panedmic has been on the hospitality sector as a whole, it is probably overstating things to suggest English pubs can now boom at the expense of their Welsh counterparts.

Here, there are two pubs within 300 yards or so of each other. The Bell sits in England; The Boat is across the Redbrook Bridge in Wales. Both, as it turns out, are sold out for New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a bit daft that there’s one rule for one side of the river and one rule for another,” says Harry Bicker, barman at The Boat. “It doesn’t make sense. But it’s not like we’re not getting customers in. It’s just they have to sit down before they get served, which a lot of our locals quite like.”

Across at The Bell, owner Nick Till agrees. “This thing that we’re seeing hoards of people coming across the border because of the rule-of-six, it’s just not happening,” he says. “It’s make-belief. Most people have been doing what they always do: having a drink in both pubs.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

From faded seaside spot turned hipsters' paradise to a northern resort now a 'des-res'.... what happened a decade after shopping guru Mary Portas handed £100,000 to 12 towns to 'kick-start a renaissance'?

It was billed as a groundbreaking new scheme aiming to 'kick-start a renaissance' of the Great British high street. Twelve English towns were chosen to buck the spiraling trend of high street decline and pave the way of the future of town centres under the 2011 Portas Review. Led by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Scottish People#Scottish Government#Uk#Scots
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands head out to ring in new year in England as Covid restrictions leave celebrations muted elsewhere

Thousands of revellers headed out to ring in the new year in England, while Covid restrictions left celebrations more muted elsewhere in the UK.Partygoers descended on city centres in their droves to enjoy the mildest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures hitting more than 15C in some parts.London’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for the second year running becauee of rising coronavirus cases, but a smaller display with drones was broadcast at midnight near the city’s landmarks.The BBC broadcast of the event featured Hamilton actor Giles Terera performing a poem by Thomas Roberts reflecting on the country’s recent achievements.Across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cases in England hit new record high of 162,572

England reported a record high daily total of 162,572 new cases on Saturday, up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed. The government said a further 154 people had died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Pubs may enjoy extended opening hours for Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under Government plans. Venues across England and Wales would be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign under the draft order.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy