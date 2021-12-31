ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears's fiancé Sam Asghari auditioned for a 'dope role' in And Just Like That

By Annabel Nugent
 2 days ago

Britney Spears ’s fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed he auditioned for a role in HBO’s Sex and the City reboot.

Since debuting earlier this month, And Just Like That has proven to be a hit among fans of the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Core cast members Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are joined by newcomers including Sara Ramirez (previously Grey’s Anatomy ) and Sarita Choudhury.

Earlier this week, Asghari wrote on Instagram that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for a role on the show’s most recent episode.

The model, actor and personal trainer wrote in an Instagram story: “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City , And Just Like That .”

He clarified that there were no hard feelings, however, adding: “Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”

The role in question was for a physical therapist named Travis who is introduced in Thursday’s (30 December) episode to help Carrie Bradshaw with physical therapy following hip surgery.

Elsewhere in the episode, Carrie references a scene that occurred in a season two episode of Sex and the City involving Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall – who played Samantha throughout Sex and the City – has not reprised her role for And Just Like That .

The actor’s absence from the series is rumoured to be the result of a long-standing feud with co-star Parker.

