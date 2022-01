This school year, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's acclaimed dance education program Notes in Motion will partner with 50+ New York City schools to bring inclusive dance education programs to thousands of underserved PreK-12 students throughout all 5 boroughs. Each program is tailored to the specific needs and population of each school, guided by Notes in Motion's singular approach to arts education: the Movement Exchange Method which combines technical dance instruction with creative skill building and collaborative learning. Programs foster self-discovery, risk-taking, and connection making — vital life skills whose development reached an impasse during the pandemic, but which can be fully cultivated through dance education. Now in its 22nd year, Notes in Motion is partnered with 300% more schools than last year. https://notesinmotion.org/school-partnerships/.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO