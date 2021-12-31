ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Auditions for spring musical ‘Cinderella’

By Life
sanjuanjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. San Juan Community Theatre invites you to come audition for our 2022 Spring Musical: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The production has been re-written for a modern audience and is charming, funny, surprising, and utterly delightful! All roles...

Related
richlandsource.com

Renaissance Theatre announces auditions for musicals, plays & short film

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre has announced auditions for the remainder of their 2021-2022 season, which includes musicals, plays, and even short films. “2022 will certainly be starting off with a bang at the Ren,” said Renaissance Theatre Marketing Manager, Ryan Shreve. “With blockbuster hits like Spamalot, and our new Emerging Artists program, there’s something exciting for everyone to audition for.
MANSFIELD, OH
antigotimes.com

AHS Drama Club is proud to present its 2022 Spring Musical – the Little Mermaid

The story was originally told by Hans Christian Anderson with the current stage adaptation having music written by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. The stage performance retains the most beloved songs and moments from the original film while adding further character development to the layers of the centuries’ old story with very memorable (and hummable!) songs.
ANTIGO, WI
Deadline

Pulitzer Prize-Winning ‘A Strange Loop’ Musical Sets Spring Broadway Opening

Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning musical A Strange Loop will open at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in spring 2022, producers announced. Casting, dates and ticket information will be announced soon. The acclaimed production is currently playing at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington DC, where it has been extended through January 9, 2022. The musical is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons. As described by the production: “Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist...
THEATER & DANCE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella

The Metropolitan Opera’s Saturday matinee broadcasts ring in the New Year on January 1st with a new production of a timeless fairy-tale: Cinderella. This adaptation of Jules Massenet’s delightful Cendrillon, sung in English and in 90-minutes for family audiences, brims with the wit, charm, and magic of Charles Perrault’s beloved story.
THEATER & DANCE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Auditions are January 24-26 for Seussical the Musical

West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. returns to the stage with “Seussical The Musical” on April 21-23, 2022, at the West Bend Silver Lining Arts Center. Directors are David Pecsi and Stephanie Sundberg. The show cast will be a blend of returning and...
WEST BEND, WI
Connersville News-Examiner

Auditions to be held for eight short plays

Last spring and summer, Imagine Performing Arts held a playwriting contest and received submissions of original works from around the world. “From the almost 100 entries, we chose the best eight and will be presenting them on Valentine’s Day weekend,” IPA member Cindy Perez said. “Each show is only 10-15 minutes long. We are excited to announce auditions of our ‘From The Heart’ playwriting contest.”
ENTERTAINMENT
westplainsdailyquill.net

MASH auditions coming to the Avenue

The Avenue Theatre will hold open auditions for MASH, based on the popular movie and long-running television series, from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 10, 11, and 13. Auction materials be available on the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington City Paper

Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast Put the Magic Back in the Holidays

Kids ages 5 to 11 deserve more than a coronavirus vaccine for Christmas. Sure, they’ll want tangible presents, but if you have the means and know a kid who deserves a reward for getting jabbed, surprise them with tickets to a show. Chances are, the grown-ups will have a good time too.
MOVIES
raleighlittletheatre.org

Auditions: In the Heights

Raleigh Little Theatre is seeking performers for its upcoming production of In the Heights. This show will be presented in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. Para obtener información sobre la audición en español, haga clic aquí. For the safety of volunteers, staff, and students, all performers...
RALEIGH, NC
ABCNY

What's closed on Broadway

Many stages on Broadway have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Jennifer Hudson had a ‘Home Alone’ Christmas

Jennifer Hudson loves Christmas so much that she began her holiday celebration right after the day of ghouls and goblins. “Let me just say that Christmas starts the day after Halloween in my house,” the Oscar and Grammy-winner told Entertainment Tonight. “All we do is watch holiday movies, shop and have festive moments.”
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Dad’s Health Took a Downward Spiral

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
Deadline

Allan Larson Dies: Father Of Playwright Jonathan Larson And Caretaker Of Legacy

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died. His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available. “Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.” Nanette Larson, wife...
CELEBRITIES

