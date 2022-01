St. Francis finished the game on a 13-3 run Thursday to pull out a 65-55 win over Santa Cruz in the boys basketball championship game of the Joe Schram Holiday Classic. A night after the Lancers beat Palo Alto by 42 points Santa Cruz gave them all they could ask for. Santa Cruz (9-3) led 43-39 at the end of the third quarter.

