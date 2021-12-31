ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Year's Eve, celebrate the women who choose to stay single

By Amy Polacko
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you by yourself? Did you come alone? What — no date? Hey, I know this nice guy ... Nothing — I mean nothing — brings out the cupid busybodies like New Year’s Eve. But you can stop asking us single ladies, “So, who will you be kissing at midnight?” We’re...

AFTER?THOUGHT
1d ago

These women ain't one dame bit single, they are spreading themselves thin with different men though. 😉But I guess playas just gotta play huh?

