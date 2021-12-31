ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal boss Arteta not giving up on Nketiah

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta isn't giving up on keeping Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah is keeping his options open ahead of a potential summer transfer, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nketiah has...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Juventus eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Juventus are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could make a shock swoop for Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona. The Spanish striker is said to be sure that Juve do not want to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, and has therefore given the green light to join the Clasico rivals of former team Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Aubameyang joins Gabon AFCON squad

Sacked Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined the Gabon squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Athletic reports he has already reported for international duty, meaning he is unavailable for the New Year's Day clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The tournament in Cameroon will get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham willing to use Lo Celso to land Kulusevski ahead of Arsenal

Tottenham sports chief Fabio Paratici is willing to set up a swap deal for Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski. Paratici is battling Arsenal chief Edu to land the Swede, who he signed for Juve when in charge of the Bianconeri last season. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Paratici hopes to win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla determined to prise Martial away from Man Utd

Sevilla is determined to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United. L'Equipe says Martial remains a top priority target for Sevilla. Having seen his United game-time restricted ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return switch to the Premier League, the France striker has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick personally that he wants to secure a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani a positive difference to team

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits a fully fit Edinson Cavani makes a difference to their play. Rangnick made the admission when considering victory over Burnley. “Yesterday we had to play without Bruno, and we played well," Rangnick told Sky Sports News. “We played with two strikers, two wingers, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Relentless Man City a machine

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to "relentless" Manchester City. Tuchel has dubbed the Premier League leaders a "machine". "They are relentless," said Tuchel. "They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over and over again. "It's quality all over the club, not only in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta happy Stuivenberg on touchline for Man City clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is happy for assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg to be in charge today against Manchester City. Stuivenberg will be on the touchline as Arteta continues to isolate at home. Arteta said, "I met him a few years ago through another coach, obviously, he's a coach that I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: I'm not thinking about end of season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his focus is on "developing" the team he has inherited. Rangnick has stated he doesn't expect to buy in January. “Just keep developing the team," the 63-year-old explained. “This is my job and it's not so much thinking about the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta targets reunion with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. ESPN says the Brazil international is interesting the Gunners for the January market. Arsenal will lose midfielders Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) to the Africa Cup of Nations this month. And high on manager Mikel Arteta's list of potental midfield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd preparing to close deal for River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez

Manchester United are willing to meet the buyout clause of River Plate striker Jorge Alvarez. Sport says United are determined to sign Alvarez, who has scored 18 goals in 21 league games this season. Alvarez, who progressed through the ranks at River Plate's academy, is a senior Argentina international and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle urged to move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Arsenal hero Paul Merson has urged Newcastle to move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. The former England international has repeatedly been linked with a St James' Park switch in recent months, having fallen out of favour at Tottenham. Mersone wrote in his Daily Star column: "Newcastle should go to football's...
PREMIER LEAGUE

