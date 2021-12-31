Rain on tap for parts of the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be cloudy with some mist and fog possible overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, with some showers possible by daybreak.

There will be some rain around on Saturday, mostly during the morning. It will be another warm day, with gusty south-southwesterly breezes and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

More rain will arrive Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 (the record high at RIC is 69).

A storm system passing by Sunday night may keep rain in the area, and as the storm pulls away from the coast, cold air will rush in and we may see some wet snow during the wee hours of the morning. Skies will then turn mostly sunny by early afternoon. It will be chilly with highs in the low 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 20s for most areas, but some upper teens are possible in colder outlying areas.

Temperatures will moderate midweek, with colder air returning by the end of the week.

