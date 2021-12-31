Arsenal make contact with Barcelona contract rebel Dembele

Both Barcelona and Manchester United need to make some moves in the January transfer window if either club has any hopes of turning around their disappointing campaigns. With two of the biggest clubs in the world struggling to find form, perhaps they may look to one another in order to provide a spark to their respective squads. Recent rumors from Catalan outlet ARA suggest that Manchester United and Barcelona could be considering a shocking swap deal which would see Anthony Martial head to Barca while Ousmane Dembele would be sent the other way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO