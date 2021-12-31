ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food and drink tips for New Year’s

By Hadas Kuznits
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend is all about New Year’s Eve and Day celebrations .

Whether you’re ringing in the new year alone or with a couple of close friends, these Philly bars and restaurants have plenty for you to eat and drink.

From champagne to charcuterie boards, KYW Newsradio’s Hadas Kuznits gets the best tips from restaurateur Jill Weber. Get all the details in this episode of What’s Cooking , which you can listen to on the Audacy app or in the audio player below.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

