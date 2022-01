The Ethereum price prediction needs to cross above the $4000 resistance level quickly so as to deny the bears the opportunity to enter into the market. ETH/USD is currently hovering above $3700 as the coin prepares to gain more bullish signals. The movement to the upside may not allow the coin to bow to the selling activity going on in the market. However, Ethereum (ETH) is trading towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. In the short term, bearish momentum is very likely especially if the bulls fail to hold the price above $4000 and the red-line of the 9-day MA is still below the green-line of the 21-day MA.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO