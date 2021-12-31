ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact. (Herald). Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is using a Ghanaian academy and Danish top flight club as a...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
BBC

Funso Ojo: Fan admits assaulting Aberdeen player in Dundee Utd game

A Dundee United supporter has admitted assaulting Aberdeen player Funso Ojo during a Scottish Premiership match. Ojo became involved in a highly-publicised televised altercation with Marc Jackson, 35, after his momentum took him off the Tannadice pitch last month. Ojo received a second yellow card and was sent off. Jackson...
The Independent

Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 31 December.FootballSir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 80th birthday.Sending big birthday wishes to our legendary former manager 🥳❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bdMY5DGnSY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2021Happy 80th birthday bossThe creator of a machine that enabled people to learn & become Winners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GX97Xb4X8k— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2021 View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
The Independent

Clubs reveal reluctance to sign unvaccinated players in January

Unvaccinated players face being shunned in the January transfer window, with clubs across the country expressing reluctance to sign them.The Premier League revealed on December 20 that 16 per cent of its players were yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while the EFL said one in four players in its three divisions had no intention to get vaccinated when it published an update on December 16.Top-flight managers Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard have expressed reservations about signing unvaccinated players. The Liverpool boss has described such players as “constant threats for all of us”, while his Aston...
The Independent

Leicester may have to make January signings as injuries bite – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he now has a “different focus” on the January transfer window due to mounting injury problems within his squad.Striker Jamie Vardy likely to be out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, is the latest to be added to a list which has seven other players on it affecting both the defence and forward line.With the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey – Rodgers’ two makeshift centre-backs for the midweek win over Liverpool – Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho all heading to the African Nations Cup, Rodgers’ squad is starting to...
BBC

Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City loan forward to Lincoln City

Swansea City have loaned forward Morgan Whittaker to Lincoln City for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old has played just nine games this term, scoring three goals for the Swans, whom he joined in last season's January transfer window. Former Derby academy product Whittaker has totalled five goals in...
The Independent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin return ‘massive’ for Everton, says Rafael Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has likened Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new signing as the striker prepares to make his first appearance since August.The England international scored in each of the club’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has denied the Toffees boss his services until now.There will be a temptation, especially with Richarlison still sidelined by a calf problem, to put Calvert-Lewin in from the start at home to Brighton on Sunday.However, while Benitez is delighted to have last season’s leading scorer back, he has sounded a note of caution...
The Independent

Souness: ‘Totally disrespectful’ Lukaku must apologise for ‘damaging statement’

Graeme Souness believes Romelu Lukaku must apologise for his “ridiculous and damaging statement” before being brought back into the Chelsea fold.The £98million striker was dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday after voicing his frustration at the club in an interview which was released earlier in the week.Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last summer, said he was “not happy” with the role he has been playing of late and added he would like to return to the Italian club in the future.Souness, the former Rangers, Liverpool and Newcastle manager, thinks Tuchel...
The Independent

Leeds late show boosts Premier League survival hopes

Stuart Dallas and Dan James struck second-half goals as Leeds United beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to give their Premier League survival chances a major boost.Dallas fired home with 13 minutes left in a pulsating relegation battle to raise the roof after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s fine free-kick had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.James sealed Leeds’ first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats and more importantly climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who remain third from bottom.Burnley, whose solitary league win this season was...
The Independent

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton tops list of Premier League’s EFL targets

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.Here is a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.Ben Brereton DiazSince his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in...
The Independent

Everton working hard to improve team in January – Rafael Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is confident he can bring in two or three players in January but admits they have to be “careful” with their business.The Spaniard’s first transfer window in the summer was severely restricted by Financial Fair Play regulations and he brought in four free transfers – two of which were back-up goalkeepers – and spent just £1.7million on Demarai Gray.That was not enough to prevent the first half of the season being decimated by injuries which have severely impacted results, with the club 15th in the table heading into the new year.However, despite the injury list still...
