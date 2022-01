Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is an idea, a family that stands for protecting the interests of humanity. Addressing a gathering at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on the Goa Liberation Day celebrations, PM Modi said, "India has a spirit where the nation is above the 'self' and is paramount. Where there is only one mantra - nation first. Where there is only one resolve - Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.""The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today, this enthusiasm of the people of Goa, is adding to the pride of liberation," the Prime Minister said.

