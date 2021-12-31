Hydrologic Outlook issued for Breathitt, Johnson, Laurel, Magoffin, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alamance; Vance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Randolph and Vance. * WHEN...Until 645 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 452 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Durham, High Point, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Carrboro, Mebane, Butner, Kittrell, Elon, McLeansville, Rougemont and Archdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
