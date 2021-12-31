ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Breathitt, Johnson, Laurel, Magoffin, Owsley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 04:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Breathitt; Johnson; Laurel; Magoffin; Owsley Heavy Rainfall Expected Friday Night through Saturday Night Moderate to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EST FOR SOUTHERN COFFEE...NORTHERN ATKINSON...NORTHWESTERN WARE BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 1002 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Graham to near Douglas, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Douglas, Baxley, Alma, Pearson, Willacoochee, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Nicholls and West Green. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Northern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northern Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jeff Davis FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following counties, Coffee and Jeff Davis. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1025 PM EST, Emergency management in Jeff Davis county has reported minor flooding in roadways across Hazelhurst. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazlehurst. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Logan, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling this evening into early Monday morning. Slick roadways will be most common on bridges and overpasses. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Allen; Logan; Simpson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light snow with total snow accumulations of a half to one inch. * WHERE...Logan, Simpson and Allen Counties. * WHEN...Through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brunswick, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Brunswick; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Prince George; Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG BEACHES AND HEADLANDS * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph with more exposed areas seeing gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Coast along beaches and headlands. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be accompanied by heavy rain.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Greene; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, up to 7 inches across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Augusta, Albemarle, Greene and Orange Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally higher along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in scattered power outages. Any melted or wet snow on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze after sunset Monday night.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially slippery road conditions during the morning commute Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Wallowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Some areas could see gusts above 70 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground. This may result in significant reductions in visibility... especially over mountain passes and open terrain. Travelers are urged to use caution.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, with locally 2 inches possible on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. The next statement will be issued by 8 AM EST. Target Area: Owsley The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville affecting Owsley County. For the Kentucky River...including Booneville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by recent excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 24.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below action stage late tonight. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alamance, Vance by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alamance; Vance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Randolph and Vance. * WHEN...Until 645 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 452 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Durham, High Point, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Carrboro, Mebane, Butner, Kittrell, Elon, McLeansville, Rougemont and Archdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, with locally 2 inches possible on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buncombe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buncombe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Snow is winding down across the mountains. Wind gusts will gradually diminish through the afternoon hours, but will remain elevated through the early afternoon with gusts getting up to 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Buncombe County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has been tapering off from the west this morning. Slippery roads and black ice conditions could persist or redevelop well into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EST for eastern North Carolina. Target Area: Beaufort; Carteret; Craven; Jones; Onslow; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Eastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Eastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina South central Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Carteret County in eastern North Carolina Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 845 AM EST. * At 801 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belgrade to near Onslow Beach, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores, Harlowe, Maysville, Silverdale and Kellum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

