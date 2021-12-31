ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

New soothing playlist aims to comfort frightened pets on New Year's Eve

By Lisa Joyner (née Walden)
countryliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoisy firework celebrations can spark panic in pets. While some dogs have a hard time relaxing on New Year's Eve, free TV music app ROXi has just released a calming digital playlist to help comfort frightened pets. With new research discovering that 71% of British pets become stressed or...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Morris
Person
Norah Jones
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Dog#Playlists#British#Rspca#Bbc News
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
Orange Leader

Pet Talk: Introducing your pets to new guests

The holiday season is a great time to invite new and old friends, alike, to join in the festivities. But introducing these guests to your pets has the potential to be either an exciting playtime or stressful evening for them. Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at the Texas...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
countryliving.com

5 common puppy problems and how to solve them

Puppies put everyone in a good mood, but they are not always easy to take care of. From training techniques to puppy-proofing the house, it is important to ask all the right questions before you consider rehoming a pup. To make your life easier, money.co.uk has revealed the biggest puppy...
PETS
The Independent

Pet owner receives mixed reactions after revealing why she dyes dog’s fur bright red

A pet owner has sparked mixed reactions after explaining in a series of TikTok videos why she dyes her dog’s fur bright red.Chloe, who goes by the username @danthebigreddog on TikTok, has dedicated her account to her 130-pound Great Pyrenees Dandy, who is featured in nearly all of her videos with entirely red fur.In a series of videos titled: “Reasons why I dye my dog red,” the TikToker shared the thought process behind the animal’s unnatural colouring, with Chloe explaining in the first video, posted in November, that she colours her dog for numerous reasons, with the first being that...
PETS
MySanAntonio

How to keep anxious San Antonio pets safe during New Year's Eve fireworks

Fireworks displays are beautiful, but if you're a pet owner, you know that New Year's Eve can be a perilous night for our pups. As San Antonio prepares to ring in the new year, the City of San Antonio shares tips on how to prepare anxious pets for the loud spectacles. Generally, you're going to want to keep your pet at home and away from outdoor fireworks displays. Preferably in a closed space indoors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CNET

Dog essentials list: 13 necessities for new dog owners

American pet ownership is booming during the pandemic. In fact, the number of households with pets was predicted to have increased by 4% in 2020. That's no small change, bringing the total up to nearly 71 million homes. My own home is no exception. Last year we adopted a pair...
PETS
countryliving.com

Vets issue warning over dogs wearing Christmas jumpers and outfits

Doggy Christmas jumpers might seem like a fun festive idea, however one vet is urging owners to avoid putting dogs in costumes as it can lead to itching and discomfort. According to Sean McCormack, head vet at Tails.com, cheap materials commonly used to make Christmas outfits could leave our pups with an allergic reaction. They might look adorable, but our four-legged friends don't need festive clothing to join in with holiday cheer.
PETS
NewsWest 9

How to keep pets safe on New Year's Eve

Don't forget about your furry friends this New Year's Eve-fireworks can be terrifying for some pets. If your pet gets shaken up, make sure to provide a safe place for them to hide. You can also exercise them during the day so they will be tired by the time the...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy