Public Health

The way COVID-19 cases are rising, we are inviting third wave: Dr Sandeep Nayar

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The way COVID-19 cases are increasing and people are flouting COVID-19 norms, we are inviting the third wave, warned Dr Sandeep Nayar, Director of Chest and Respiratory Department. According to Dr Nayar, people should...

Reason.com

The Omicron COVID-19 Wave Is Here Now and Rising Fast

The "viral blizzard," "tidal wave," and "tsunami" of COVID-19 infections predicted by epidemiologists and virologists is fast oncoming as the omicron variant is now responsible for 73 percent of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. Outgoing National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins warned that COVID-19 cases could rise to 1 million per day in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Third wave looms as India Covid cases spike

A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India over the past week has sparked fears that a third wave, driven by Omicron, is around the corner. The country reported 16,764 new infections and 220 deaths on Friday for the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Media reports claiming India missed COVID-19 vaccination targets 'misleading': Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming that India has missed COVID-19 vaccination targets are misleading. In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture."It read, "In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."The ministry informed that since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has administered over 90 per cent of 1st dose and 65 per cent of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
