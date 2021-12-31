The way COVID-19 cases are rising, we are inviting third wave: Dr Sandeep Nayar
2 days ago
Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The way COVID-19 cases are increasing and people are flouting COVID-19 norms, we are inviting the third wave, warned Dr Sandeep Nayar, Director of Chest and Respiratory Department. According to Dr Nayar, people should...
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
The "viral blizzard," "tidal wave," and "tsunami" of COVID-19 infections predicted by epidemiologists and virologists is fast oncoming as the omicron variant is now responsible for 73 percent of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. Outgoing National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins warned that COVID-19 cases could rise to 1 million per day in January.
A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India over the past week has sparked fears that a third wave, driven by Omicron, is around the corner. The country reported 16,764 new infections and 220 deaths on Friday for the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in cases...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Mumbai's BKC Jumbo vaccination center reopened and the preparations are in full swing for COVID-19 vaccination of children falling in the age group of 15-18 years which is scheduled to commence from January 3. Speaking to ANI, Dean of the vaccination center Dr. Rajesh...
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming that India has missed COVID-19 vaccination targets are misleading. In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture."It read, "In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."The ministry informed that since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has administered over 90 per cent of 1st dose and 65 per cent of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.
Despite a rise in Covid-19 cases and new restrictions emerging across the country, travelers at US airports do not appear to be deterred from following through on their vacation plans. More than 2 million people were screened at US airports December 16, 17 and 18, according to checkpoint data from...
Paris [France], December 28 (ANI): Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday urged Beijing to release Zhang Zhan, one of the first of China's "citizen journalists" who was jailed for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Zhang Zhan courageously risked her life reporting in Wuhan at a time when very little information...
The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia/northern-virginia-sees-rise-in-covid-19-cases/
Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation. The Alabama Department of Public Health says 52 of 67 counties are showing high levels of community transmission. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases...
A young pregnant woman has become the first person in the world to be infected with both Covid and the flu. The woman tested positive for both viruses in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva city, Israel, on Thursday. She is suffering mild symptoms and Israeli health officials are studying her...
Washington, D.C. — Hospital workers nationwide and right here in our community are bracing for a perfect storm. The new omicron variant is surging, flu cases are on the rise and all during a busy holiday travel season. “It’s almost like Deja vu again, right?” said Dr. Shailesh Patel,...
County Physician Dr. Robert Berke stated “We’re at war” with COVID-19 in a video posted on the County Health Department‘s Facebook page Monday. Dr. Berke, who has served as a public health officer in Canada, Africa, Thailand, and here in the United States, said this has been the most exasperating year of his career with seeing how the pandemic has been mishandled, “And right now we’re looking at 800,000 deaths of which probably almost two-thirds were avoidable because there’s vaccine available. And still such low percentage of people vaccinated in this country where other countries have gotten to 90% and are doing much better. It’s really very, very disappointing.”
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): GCPA (Global Child Prodigy Awards), the world's first child prodigy initiative that aims at recognizing young talents, has just announced the names of the top 100 child prodigies for the year 2022. These awardees will soon be felicitated at a grand event that is...
Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): A special puja was conducted for the 32-ft-tall Ganesha idol, said to be the largest Ganesha idol in Asia, at the Arulmigu Nanmai Tharum Vinayagar temple in Dindigul, which reopened on New Year's Day. The temple sports 108 mini idols of Lord Ganesha.
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on Saturday. The launch of the 100 Days Reading Campaign is in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which lays emphasis on the promotion of joyful reading culture for children by ensuring the availability of age-appropriate reading books for children in local/mother tongue/regional/tribal language.
New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to announce Madurai airport as an international airport. Tagore, who is also the Chairman of Madurai airport, in his letter said that the Prime Minister is proposed to visit...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Two cadres of banned of proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. While speaking to the media, Inspector General (IG) Sushanta Kumar Nath said that a total of 31 NLFT cadres surrendered before BSF in...
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that riots in the state have stopped ever since the BJP government came to power in the year 2017. Addressing the event of the foundation stone laying of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in...
France has lowered the age of its mask mandate to 6-year-old children, officials announced Saturday. The news comes just days before schools reopen Monday, following the winter holiday break. While the mandate requires children to wear masks in indoor public places, the mandate will also include outside locations in cities...
