ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Infinity Dodecahedron #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than an infinity mirror? An infinity dodecahedron that displays energy data! From Sandro Wucherer on vimeo, translated with Google Translate:. Wir haben uns für die Entwicklung eines Infinity Dodekaeders entschieden – einem halbdurchlässigem Objekt, das durch ansteuerbare LEDs...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Interactive Circuit Playground and Arduino Dress #WearableWednesday

3 in 1: Chameleon Safety Alarm Dress. Then learn to create a dress inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s dress that catches on fire!. When you get close, the alarm goes off and the lights turn rerd. Press again to turn off. White Touch Button: Transformation. Press to activate. Movement (spin)...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The world’s first cloud-controlled Etch-a-Sketch #Huzzah

Matt Welsh has built a robotic Etch-a-Sketch that can be controlled from anywhere via the internet. For the last year, I’ve been working on a side project at home which I call Escher. It’s a robotic Etch-a-Sketch that can be controlled over the Internet from anywhere in the world. It’s made possible by the Adafruit Feather HUZZAH32 development board, and Google Firebase to provide the control between the Etch-a-Sketch and a web client.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Stemma QT version of DRV2605L

By request! The DRV2605L is an old product of ours thats great for making lil vibe motor drivers. Lets revise & STEMMA QTify it so its more plug-n-play friendly. Only downside is there’s no address pin so only one per I2C chain. Gonna think about how we can make a chainable vibe board…. coming soon 🙂
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Infinity Mirror#Eine#Infinity Dodecahedron#Wir Haben Uns F R Die#Dodekaeders#Datenbank Ausliest#Piday
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thanks for having a trusted business where I can buy authentic items such as. FTDI cables without having to navigate the faked chip cesspool that is. Amazon & eBay. My time/project is too valuable to play games with bogus. chips and having Adafruit to count on for the real deal...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Gyarados #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. https://cults3d.com/en/3d-model/various/gyarados-articulated. CR10S Pro. Blue PLA. 10hr 334mins. X:217 Y:219 Z:51mm. .2mm layer / .4mm nozzle. 6% Infill / 6mm retract. 210C / 60C. 60mm/s. Have you considered building a 3D...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Dodecahedron Task Tracker #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This is project was inspired by TIMEULAR cube which is able to time keep tasks just by flipping the cube onto another face. As it is $120 plus some subscription fee just to get the thing we set out to create our own derivative. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4979502. Have you considered...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 2

OK now that we’ve gotten the motor up and running, and the drive selected in step 1 – we know our wiring is correct. step 2 is getting data out! unlike almost all protocols we’re used to, there’s no clock pin on floppy data. it comes out in MFM format (at least, this floppy disk format does) which means we get a series of ~500kHz open-drain pulses with short negative widths, and varying positive widths that indicate flux transitions. now the *proper* thing to do here is use a PLL to sync up with the pulses since the motor speed can vary a few %, then convert the pulse widths to bits of data. but we’re gonna do it dirty to start, and just busy-poll the pin using a fast register gpio read and collect pulse widths, then maybe decode and bitpack them on the fly. not sure if this is workable yet, but it looks OK so far: just started collecting the data pulses and they seem to be binnable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

Magic Keyboard – Tilted Riser #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A simple ramp style riser for the Apple Magic Keyboard (with or without numeric keypad; 2015-present models). Increases tilt to improve comfort and lifts keyboard up by 2 mm (I have a pesky hinge on my keyboard tray that I sometimes want to slide the keyboard over). download the files...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Archery Bow Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

You need a round rod d= 14mm, I used a length of 130mm. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4248066. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
INSTAGRAM
adafruit.com

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
adafruit.com

Quick Tip from Adam Savage: Using Solder Seal Wire Connectors

In this quick tip video, Adam demos the use of a product that I’d never even heard of: Solder Seal Wire Connectors. These connectors allow you to make waterproof wire joins without having to twist and solder wires. You simply slot the wires into the clear plastic connector tube and hit it with a heat gun. The tube has solder inside for the electrical connection and it clamps and shrink-seals the wires at the same time.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Assamble Lantern with changeable panels #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Keep the lanterns fresh with interchangable panels. Would probably reccomend an LED over tealight/candles for safety. From C47_3D on Thingiverse:. Lantern for tealight or candle with changeable panels. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

OK so part 1 we got our wiring worked out and found an index pulse. Part 2 is we started getting MFM data coming out. Now we’re capturing pulses with gpio bitbanging, and storing all the pulse widths in a large memory array. each track has a 500Khz signal, and outputs data every 5 Hz, so we have a max of 100K samples worst case.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Empty filament Spool as cable roll #3Dprinting #3DThursday

What do you do with the empty filament spool? With these 3D printed parts and 12mm tubes you can build a cable reel from the empty filament spool. For filament spool with outer diameter 200mm and bore diameter 52mm, width 75mm. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4975148. Have you considered building a 3D...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Make your own 80’s dystopian music soundtrack #QTPy #Arduino @todbot

Have you ever wanted a retro, dystopian theme to your life? Tod Kurt posts a lovely project on Twitter using a tiny Adafruit QT Py SAMD21/M0 microcontroller. He states:. Ever wanted some ’80s-era distopia movie (background) music for your daily life? With a QT Py + speaker, you can get it now! I’ve had it on in the background for hours. Time to put on an exo-suit and bash some robots.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

reading raw floppy disk data part 5, at night the greaseweazles come

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! we’re ticking down the new year safe and sound here at home together, with a big mug of cocoa, and a lot of floppy hackin’. tonight we started adding ‘greaseweazle’ support to our arduino floppy library. this will let us use any fast-enough arduino hardware with a fabulous open source flux parsing tool that is written in python. basically, we send the flux pattern for each track over usb serial for it to be parsed or saved on a computer. we have been adding each command throughout the day: enabling the motor, running a bandwidth check, setting drive parameters, etc. we are halfway through the track reading code – we got the read data arriving safely at the computer, but it seems that there is a way to ‘encode’ the index pulse into the flux stream and we have to figure out what polarity and data format its expecting. still, feeling really close! hopefully will be able to dump our first disk image this weekend 🙂 code is here while its being worked on https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/greaseweazle/greaseweazle.ino.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy