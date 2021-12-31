ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West

Column: Another socially distanced Newby Awards for 2021

 2 days ago

We had hoped the Newby Awards could return to a bit...

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
iheart.com

Kanye West Spotted With Model Yasmine Lopez After Buying House Next To Kim

Kanye West may have purchased a home across from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but that hasn't stopped him from attempting to move on romantically. Earlier this week, the DONDA rapper was spotted out and about with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez in Houston at James Harden's restaurant Thirteen for J Mulan's birthday.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
arcamax.com

Larsa Pippen to discuss Kardashian rift on RHOM

Larsa Pippen will discuss her rift with Kim Kardashian on 'The Real Housewives Of Miami'. The 47-year-old reality TV star and her former best friend Kim, 41, are no longer close and while Larsa has hinted previously that the friendship split was due to her frosty relationship with Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, she is now ready to share the full story.
thesource.com

The Kardashians Share Holiday Pictures in Promotion of Skims Line

The 2022 Kardashian holiday photo hit the Internet on Christmas Eve. In the photos were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, their mom Kris Jenner and all of their kids. Neither Kanye West nor Tristan Thompson was present or mentioned. The crew appeared in fuzzy pajamas from Kim’s Skims line. Earlier...
thesource.com

Safaree on Kanye West: “I Really Hate How He’s Dressing”

Safaree has become the surveyor of style. In a moment on Twitter, Safaree hit the timeline and took aim at Kanye West’s fashion selection. “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s dressing these last 2 years,” Safaree shared. “He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner. Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
