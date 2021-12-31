ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 2 days ago
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Morningstar

  • The Trade: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) Executive Chairman Joseph Mansueto disposed a total of 17138 shares at an average price of $345.90. The insider received $5,928,011.19 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Morningstar announced plans to acquire wealth management platform provider Praemium's UK and International Business for £35 million.
  • What Morningstar Does: Morningstar is a provider of independent investment research to financial advisers, asset managers, and investors. The company focuses its operations on two core sectors: data and research.

Medpace Holdings

  • The Trade: Medpace Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MEDP) CEO August J Troendle sold a total of 40868 shares at an average price of $221.35. The insider received $9,046,217.24 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Medpace Holdings, during October, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • What Medpace Holdings Does: Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization. It is engaged in scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

AMC Entertainment

  • The Trade: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank sold a total of 15869 shares at an average price of $27.80. The insider received $353,894.00 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares tumbled 48% over the previous six months.
  • What AMC Entertainment Does: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

Maximus

  • The Trade: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Vice Chairman Richard Montoni sold a total of 38847 shares at an average price of $80.34. The insider received $3,121,012.01 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • What Maximus Does: Maximus Inc is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Knight-Swift Transportation

  • The Trade: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Executive Chairman Kevin Knight sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $62.00. The insider received $3,100,000.00 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Raymond James maintained Knight-Swift with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $62 to $65.
  • What Knight-Swift Transportation Does: Knight-Swift Transportation is by far the largest asset-based full-truckload carrier in the United States. About 80% of revenue derives from asset-based truckload shipping operations (including for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract).

Comments / 0

Benzinga

