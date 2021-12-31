Police looking for driver who hit pole, fled scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police are looking for a driver that left the scene of a crash on the city’s east side Friday morning.

YPD said that it happened just before 1 a.m. on the 2100 block of Atkinson Avenue.



Police say that the driver hit a utility pole and took off.



Ohio Edison had to be called to fix the pole, but power was not impacted in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.