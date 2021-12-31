Police looking for driver who hit pole, fled scene
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police are looking for a driver that left the scene of a crash on the city’s east side Friday morning.
YPD said that it happened just before 1 a.m. on the 2100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Police say that the driver hit a utility pole and took off.
Ohio Edison had to be called to fix the pole, but power was not impacted in the area.
