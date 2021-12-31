ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City Workers See 10 Percent Increase In Vaccination Rate

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 95-percent of Pittsburgh city workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

arcamax.com

NYC Mayor Adams weighs mandated COVID vaccine boosters for city workers

NEW YORK — New York City may require city workers to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday, after the city set a new record for coronavirus cases. The entire municipal workforce already has had to have the standard vaccinations since November, and the city will “examine the numbers” to decide if a booster mandate is needed for teachers, cops and other workers, Adams said on ABC’s “This Week.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

‘My Mayor Is Not My Doctor’: Protesters Object Boston’s City Worker Vaccine Mandate, Proof Of Vaccination Policy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...
BOSTON, MA
Bill Peduto
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Council increases pay for all city workers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City Council made some big moves on Monday — one of which increases the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour beginning Dec. 27. As part of this ordinance, all full-time public safety employees for the City of Roanoke will receive a one-time stipend of $1,500 as long as they keep working for the city through June 1, 2022.
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) “I am not quarantining with mild symptoms,” he stated on social media. Hancock also reminded people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.   I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022 “It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said.
COLORADO STATE
#Pittsburgh City Workers#Kdka
CBS Chicago

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. Many restaurants owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they wish they had more time to prepare for this. The vaccination requirement applies to all restaurants’ employees and customers. It has not come without a bit of pushback from restuarnts in both the city and some suburbs. Last week, the Chicago Restaurant Coalition delivered a formal request to the mayor’s office, asking to extend the deadline to Jan. 15 along with federal money to help impletement the changes that with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Announces Indoor Mask Mandate In Response To COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is issuing an indoor mask mandate in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday. The mandate, which applies to all indoor public spaces in Anne Arundel County, is set to go into effect starting at noon on New Year’s Eve. Barring an extension by the County Council, it will remain in place until Jan. 7. “I had hoped we were done with government mandates in our response to COVID, but the current rate of spread and hospitalization is not sustainable, for our hospitals, our schools, our public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Intelligencer

Toronto City Council Reduces Water Rate Increase to a Trickle

An ordinance that would have raised the city’s water and sewer rates in three increments over the next two years failed to receive a motion Monday, resulting in the city reverting to a more modest increase approved by Toronto Council in 2018. The move, or lack of one, came...
TORONTO, OH
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces bumps pay to at least $15 an hour for most city workers, increases other salaries by $4 an hour

LAS CRUCES - Wages for most City of Las Cruces employees are set to rise in 2022. The city announced that the lowest entry-level wage for regular full-time and part-time employees "whose positions are included in the City’s non-union represented, and Blue Collar represented, pay table" will rise from $11 to $15 an hour, beginning with the first pay period of 2022.
LAS CRUCES, NM
wcti12.com

NC records highest daily percent positive rate at 21.9 percent

RALEIGH, Wake County — The first updated COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina since Christmas show a significant jump in cases. The newly released numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the highest daily percent positive rate ever recorded at 21.9 percent. January 4 was the previous record at 17 percent.
RALEIGH, NC

