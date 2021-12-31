ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top 10 crime, national security and law stories of 2021

By Bill Goodwin,
Computer Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intelligence services and the government have become increasingly vocal in campaigns for access to the contents of the public’s encrypted messages on Facebook, WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging services. Government and industry attempts to develop a technical solution that will both preserve the integrity of communications and...

