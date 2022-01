Regional carrier Ravn Alaska can trace its history back to the late 1940s, when it came into existence as Economy Helicopters. The airline has seen many changes since then, and even had to suspend operations in 2020 due to COVID-19. It is now back up and running with a selection of turboprop aircraft. Going forward, it may have desires to expand its fleet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO