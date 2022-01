Watford need a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in order to build a bigger gap between themselves and the relegation zone.The club are just two points outside the bottom three slots and a win would give them some breathing space. Watford lost their most recent league match 4-1 against West Ham and despite the drubbing, Ranieri saw positives in the team’s performance.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Watford host TottenhamHe told BBC Sport: “The positives were the start and that we never gave up, we tried until the end but of course we must learn to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO