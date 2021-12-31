ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Footprints of early dinosaur discovered on Welsh beach

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqKD0_0dZjpvVm00

Footprints discovered on a South Wales beach could have been made more than 200 million years ago by an early relative of a dinosaur, experts believe.

Palaeontologists at the Natural History Museum believe the footprints – known as a trackway – were most likely left by a very early sauropod or a prosauropod.

They were discovered on a beach in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, in 2020 by amateur palaeontologist Kerry Rees, who reported her find to the Natural History Museum.

Dr Susannah Maidment and Professor Paul Barrett were initially sceptical of the report but after carrying out an investigation, they believe the find is from an early relative of a dinosaur, dating from the Triassic period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497zPO_0dZjpvVm00
Footprints discovered on a South Wales could have been made over 200 million years ago by an early relative of a dinosaur, experts believe (Natural History Museum/PA)

Dr Maidment said: “We get a lot of inquiries from members of the public for things that could be trackways but many are geological features that can easily be mistaken for them.

“However, from the photographs, we thought they were a fairly good contender for something that could be tracks and that it would be worth taking a look.”

Prof Barrett said: “We believed the impressions we saw at Penarth were consistently spaced to suggest an animal walking.

“We also saw displacement rims where mud had been pushed up. These structures are characteristic of active movement through the soft ground.”

Less visible were toe marks – the tell-tale sign of an animal footprint.

A previous survey of the site 10 years ago had taken photographs with less weathering which showed features like toe impressions.

This not only provided the team further evidence that the impressions were indeed footprints but also suggested what the identity of the animal making them might have been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyBIk_0dZjpvVm00

The team now think the impressions are an example of Eosauropus, which is a name not of a dinosaur but a type of track thought to have been made by a very early sauropod or near sauropod-relative, the group of dinosaurs that later included the famous Diplodocus.

Dr Maidment said: “We know early sauropods were living in Britain at the time, as bones of Camelotia, a very early sauropod, have been found in Somerset in rocks dated to the same period.

“We don’t know if this species was the track maker, but it is another clue which suggests something like it could have made these tracks.”

Dinosaur trackways can provide a wealth of behavioural information and can show movement in herds and provide data on the way an animal may have walked.

Prof Barrett added: “These types of tracks are not particularly common worldwide, so we believe this is an interesting addition to our knowledge of Triassic life in the UK.

“The record of Triassic dinosaurs in this country is fairly small, so anything we can find from the period adds to our picture of what was going on at that time.”

The Penarth trackways have been documented for future study using 3D imaging techniques, while they will remain on the shore until the tide eventually erodes them away.

– The findings, Late Triassic dinosaur tracks from Penarth, South Wales, are published in the journal Geological Magazine.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Person spotted crossing demilitarised zone into North Korea, Seoul says

An unidentified person crossed the heavily-fortified border into North Korea on Sunday, South Korean military officials have said. South Korea had earlier spotted the person with surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border and sent troops to capture him or her on Saturday night. The troops failed to...
WORLD
newschain

E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day. Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Footprints#Welsh#South Wales#Triassic
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mass Grave Containing Dozens Of Skeletons Discovered At Archeological Site In Peru

Archeologists came across the remains of 25 women and children buried together but aren't yet sure how they died. Chan Chan, meaning “resplendent sun,” once flourished as the capital of the Chimú Empire. Now, the discovery of a mass grave at the Chan Chan archeological site is shedding light on how this ancient culture dealt with death.
WORLD
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

200,000-year-old 'mammoth graveyard' found in UK

Researchers have unearthed a mammoth "graveyard" filled with the bony remains of five individuals — an infant, two juveniles and two adults — that died during the last ice age at what is now a quarry in Swindon, a town in southwest England. Alongside the mammoth remains, researchers...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

The Famous Fossils Scientists Got Incredibly Wrong

We sort of take for granted the depictions of prehistoric beasties illustrated in the books of our childhood. But piecing together Earth's murky past is a lot harder than it sounds. Scientists have to rely on fragmentary bones, weathered footprints, impressions in rock – these don't always capture the fine...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

England museum scientists discover more than 550 new species in 2021

A roly-poly monochromatic beetle. A fan-throated lizard. A rice rat that may be an example of island gigantism. And two crocodile-faced dinosaurs. These are some of the more than 550 species that researchers at the Natural History Museum in London discovered in 2021, despite COVID-19 restrictions. The museum's largest discoveries...
U.K.
Phys.org

Dinosaur footprints allow museum scientists to step back in time

Newly discovered imprints on a Welsh beach have been described as dinosaur footprints. The trackway dates from the Triassic, over 200 million years ago, and offers a unique snapshot of a moment in time. In 2020, amateur paleontologist Kerry Rees got in touch with the Natural History Museum's Angela Marmont...
SCIENCE
PennLive.com

Dinosaur egg discovered in China found to have perfectly preserved embryo inside

Let’s hope no one uses this opportunity to make a theme park. A dinosaur egg discovered in China was found to have a perfectly preserved embryo inside. Live Science reports how the egg was actually discovered in Ganzhou—a city nestled in the southeastern part of the country—back in 2000 but wasn’t properly studied until 2015. It was only recently that a report detailing the significance of the egg and the embryo within (an embryo now affectionately named “Baby Yingliang”) was released.
WORLD
leedaily.com

A Dinosaur Embryo Discovered in China Looks Into the Evolution of Modern-day Birds

A completely intact dinosaurs fetus was discovered in a Chinese district or region. According to several scientists and experts, the embryo has been most likely kept by a violent sinkhole that smothered it, safeguarding it from foragers and decomposers. Researchers and Experts had discovered a wonderfully conserved and protected dinosaurs...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy