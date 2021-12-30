ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photo of the day December 30

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern edge of the Brooks Range. Photo Courtesy Scott Skaleski. Currently...

www.deltanewsweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiowacountypress.net

Photo of the Week - December 24, 2021

One of our most popular features since 2005 - a full-page color photo on the front of the Kiowa County Press showing various impressions of life in Kiowa County and across Colorado. Copies of the print version of the Kiowa County Press can be purchased each week at Crow's Stop...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
bendsource.com

Christmas Day & Family Photo Ops

To celebrate an adventurous Christmas, imagine standing at the top of a winter wonderland waterfall or on a snowy volcano with your loved ones. In this modern, millennial-ruled holiday corner of the calendar, you'd better have an Instagram-worthy family photo to push around on all your channels or you might just fall off the self-importance social media radar forever. If you're vain and you know it, clap your hands. If you're vain and you don't know it, pretend you're taking photos for some other reason than Facebook. Either way, here's a rundown of some of the best holiday family photo outdoor backdrops around Bend.
BEND, OR
Earth & Sky

Apollo 8 Earthrise photo anniversary, December 24

On Christmas Eve in 1968, William Anders, aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft, turned his camera toward Earth and captured a photo that’s now legendary. It was a photo that showed humans a new perspective, with the moon in the foreground and Earth floating in distant space. Almost immediately, people began speaking of this iconic photo as an Earthrise. Ultimately, the photo image helped spur the environmental movement.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Tonight is your once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph comet Leonard

If you live in the Northern hemisphere, tonight (December 12th) may be your one and only chance to see and photograph Comet Leonard, in your entire lifetime. Comet C/2021 A1, also known commonly as Comet Leonard after the man who discovered it, will be visible on December 12th 2021. That’s TONIGHT.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooks Range
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Kids participated in the melting ice experiment at a Winter Wonders program last month. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: December 23

Chris Boothroyd captured this monarch butterfly on a patch of milkweed at North Water Tower Park in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered...
SARASOTA, FL

