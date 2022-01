I attended a choir concert where I heard a young person describe the angel’s announcement of Jesus’s birth to the shepherds in the fields watching over the sheep. She said that the intention of the angels in the announcement of Jesus was God’s way of reminding a scared and fragile world that there is some good news. She passionately reminded the audience that God did not send an angel to those in power, to the religious leaders or those who frequent the temple. Rather the shepherds in the field were given God’s word of hope, the good news of the future and the comforting voice of an angel. Yes, those shepherds sitting outside watching over the sheep received a word of hope. When she concluded, the music started playing for the next musical selection, but the young student’s interpretation of scripture made a story I have heard and discussed hundreds of times come alive with new meaning.

