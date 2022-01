When Chinese tech companies are welcome neither at home nor in the United States, maybe “elsewhere” is the only place to go. In 2021, both sustained hostility in the U.S. and increasing regulatory scrutiny in China have pushed Chinese tech companies to think about their other options. Maybe it’s time to bring their talents and money to another market, where opportunities are vast and restrictions are few. As a result, be it Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Latin America, footprints of Chinese tech companies can be found everywhere.

