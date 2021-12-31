ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

2.3 million people in UK estimated to have had Covid in week before Christmas

An estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million in the week to December 1, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.Latest data showed in England, 2,024,700 people were estimated to have Covid and in Wales 76,500, in Northern Ireland 47,500, while in Scotland figures reached 135,400. According to the ONS, Covid infections across England increased in all age groups but were the highest among those aged two to six and adults aged 25 to 34 years.Omicron specific infections continued to increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: No new COVID-19 restrictions for England

LONDON — British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, but urged people to stay cautious and celebrate outside if possible. COVID-19 data has been patchy over the Christmas holiday, but the latest official figures showed 98,515...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Official Statistics#Covid#England#Uk#Omicron
The Independent

NHS hospital staff absences through Covid quadruple in London, data shows

NHS hospital staff absences due to Covid have nearly quadrupled in London since the beginning of December, new figures show.A total of 4,580 NHS staff at hospital trusts in London were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate on Boxing Day, up 18% on the previous week and nearly four times the 1,174 at the start of the month.The new figures from NHS England published on Friday, also show that the number reached as high as 5,994 on December 23, but has fallen over Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.While London has seen the steepest growth since the start of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England reports another record rise in cases with 162,572 new infections

A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours in England, government figures show.The number is up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Friday.The figure does not include cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have not been published.A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The new record came as experts warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

Eurotunnel Covid warning calling Brits ‘3rd country citizens’ sparks fresh Brexit debate

Confusion has erupted over a tweet posted by Eurotunnel telling Brits who live in the EU that they can no longer travel through France because of new Covid restrictions. On Wednesday Eurotunnel posted an urgent warning on Twitter telling Brits that “unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, new data shows

The risk of people being hospitalised with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is just one third that of the Delta variant, according to new analysis.The UK is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infection levels reported once again on Friday.But while hospital admissions have also started to rise, the new variant is believed to be milder than the Delta variant – and “encouraging” new data suggests it could pose less of a risk of hospitalisation.Major analysis published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests the risk of Omicron sufferers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK hits record daily cases as New Year’s Eve celebrations go ahead in England

Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantAnti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protestChanges made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 infections hit record levels across UK in run-up to Christmas

Covid-19 infections hit record levels in all parts of the UK in the run-up to Christmas, new figures show.An estimated 2.3 million people in private households across the country had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million the previous week.It is the highest number since comparable figures for the UK began in autumn 2020.Around one in 25 people in England had Covid-19 last week, up from one in 45 a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).In London the figure was one in 15, the highest proportion for any region in England.Wales, Scotland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What Covid-19 restrictions are in place across the UK in 2022?

Governments have altered coronavirus rules in the new year period amid the rising case rates fuelled by the Omicron variant.The self-isolation period has been reduced in most of the UK while schoolchildren in England will now be required to wear face coverings in the classroom.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Covid-19 measures compare in the four nations.– What is happening in England?The Education Secretary has said face-to-face teaching will continue and remain “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.Nadhim Zahawi said secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and should have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France to ease Covid rules as England says curbs are 'last resort'

France announced an easing of Covid restrictions from Monday and Britain's health minister said curbs were an "absolute last resort", as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open. However, some studies have sparked hope that Omicron does not cause Covid as severe as the Delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

England hospital staff absences double as virus surges

Hospital staff absences due to Covid have more than doubled in a month in England as the virus surge puts strain on beds, according to data published Friday. The number of hospital staff ill or self-isolating due to the virus rose from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26, NHS England said. The "sharply increasing staff absences" coincide with "a 10-month high for the number of patients," warned national medical director Stephen Powis. The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898 on Wednesday, the highest level since early March, and a rise of 40 percent in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports new record of 189,846 cases as millions prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve

A new record of 189,846 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours, government figures show, as Omicron continues ripping through the country and millions prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve.The number is up from the 189,213 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Thursday.And it’s feared new-year gatherings and socialising could cause infections to spread even more rapidly.With cases already surging, the government is under increasing pressure from the NHS to bring in fresh restrictions for the public to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with Covid patients.A leading scientist, Peter Openshaw, has...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy