Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19

Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I think it's very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We're in a situation now where getting regular vaccines is what allows us to go about our normal lives."Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

