SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The CDC is recommending shortening the length of time people need to stay in isolation and quarantine. Instead of 10 days in isolation, people without symptoms can return to work after five days and then wear a mask for another five days when around others. Those exposed to someone whose positive can also see a change in guidelines. If vaccinated, the person would not have to quarantine but should wear a mask for ten days. If unvaccinated or six months past full vaccination, or two months for Johnson & Johnson and not yet boosted, the recommendation is now five days in quarantine with another five of strict mask use. Testing is recommended after five days and, if symptoms occur, people should quarantine until a negative test result.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO