Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with some 10 to 12 inch amounts at the higher peaks near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Haywood, Mitchell, Madison, Avery and Yancey Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The winds may blow down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys overnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at high rates and accumulate even on roads. The snow should taper off from the west Monday morning. Slippery roads and black ice conditions could persist or redevelop well into Tuesday morning.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO