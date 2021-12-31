ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 14:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Madison, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for western North Carolina. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Madison; Swain Heavy rain showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Swain, Graham and northwestern Haywood Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1127 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 9 miles north of Newport to 17 miles southeast of Madisonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robbinsville, Hot Springs, Town Of Santeetlah, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, and Fontana Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida North central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 130 PM CST. * At 1256 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near De Funiak Springs around 105 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Caryville, Douglass Crossroad, Westville, Barker Store, Alpine Heights, Cerrogordo, Prosperity, Gritney, Arrant Settlement and De Funiak Spring Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, North Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; DeKalb; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; North Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Barrow, northwestern DeKalb, central Forsyth, northern Gwinnett, southwestern Hall, west central Jackson and northeastern Fulton Counties through 500 AM EST At 429 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Drew to Marietta, and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lawrenceville, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Norcross, Braselton, Auburn, Flowery Branch, Dacula, Oakwood, Berkeley Lake, Hoschton and Pendergrass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for a few hours early Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with some 10 to 12 inch amounts at the higher peaks near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Haywood, Mitchell, Madison, Avery and Yancey Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The winds may blow down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys overnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at high rates and accumulate even on roads. The snow should taper off from the west Monday morning. Slippery roads and black ice conditions could persist or redevelop well into Tuesday morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 15:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY At 11 PM, Surface observations from around the Rio Grande Valley indicate that areas of fog are forming reducing the visibilities down into the 2 to 4 mile range. Some locally dense fog is possible. The visibility at the Edinburg Airport has dropped to one quarter of a mile. These areas of fog will likely persist through the overnight hours across Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties. These area of fog will then dissipate as the strong cold front moves through the area early Sunday morning. Late night motorists should be aware of locally dense fog with visibility changing rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when parking a car in a low-lying location next to a beach around the time of high tide. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Astronomical high tides around 7 feet are expected Monday morning. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Monday morning around the time of high tide, which will occur around 900 AM. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to favored low- lying areas. Impacts are not expected to be significant.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 3.4 1.3 1.5 1 MINOR 03/01 AM 2.4 0.3 1.0 1-2 NONE 03/01 PM 2.5 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 04/02 AM 2.2 0.1 0.7 1 NONE 04/02 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 AM 3.1 1.1 1.8 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.2 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 03/04 AM 1.8 -0.2 0.5 1 NONE 03/05 PM 1.9 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE 04/05 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.6 1 NONE 04/05 PM 2.8 0.8 1.0 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 29 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. Southwest winds are forecast during the afternoon hours and will then shift to the west and northwest by the evening. * WHERE...Coastal Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. * WHEN... 1PM EST / Noon CST to 4AM EST / 3AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tidal anomalies will result in minor coastal flooding. Some low lying coastal roadways may be impacted. Wave action is minimal so major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 11.5 2.0 1.1 2 Minor 02/11 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.6 2.1 1.1 2-3 Minor 04/12 AM 10.1 0.6 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 11.4 1.9 1.0 2 Minor 05/01 AM 9.2 -0.3 0.3 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 11.1 2.3 1.1 2 None 02/11 PM 9.2 0.4 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.2 2.4 1.1 2 None 04/12 AM 9.7 0.9 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 11.1 2.3 1.0 2 None 05/01 AM 8.8 -0.0 0.3 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 12.6 2.9 1.2 2 Minor 02/11 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 2-3 None 03/11 AM 12.6 2.9 1.1 2-3 Minor 04/12 AM 11.0 1.3 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 12.5 2.8 1.0 1-2 Minor 05/01 AM 10.2 0.5 0.4 2-3 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME

