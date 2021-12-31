Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; DeKalb; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; North Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Barrow, northwestern DeKalb, central Forsyth, northern Gwinnett, southwestern Hall, west central Jackson and northeastern Fulton Counties through 500 AM EST At 429 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Drew to Marietta, and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lawrenceville, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Norcross, Braselton, Auburn, Flowery Branch, Dacula, Oakwood, Berkeley Lake, Hoschton and Pendergrass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
